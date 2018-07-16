– The Sun News
Ondo state

200 persons displaced in Ondo State as water submerges community

— 16th July 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Over 200 residents of Ayetoro, a riverine community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have been displaced by the surge from Atlantic Ocean.

The surge, sources said sacked the community and destroyed more than 25 houses.

A resident of the town, Mr Emmanuel Aralu said the ocean began to overflow its bank on Saturday night and caught many of the residents unaware.

Aralu said no fewer than 25 houses were affected while no fewer than 200 people were rendered homeless with water submerging most of the houses in the community.

Besides the houses that were submerged, Daily Sun gathered that other properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed during the surge.

Aralu said “the surge occurred in the middle of the night when many people had retired to bed. We tried to pack some of our belongings out, but when we noticed that most of the houses had been submerged, we had to evacuate the people from their houses.”

He said “property worth millions of Naira were destroyed and washed away into the middle of the ocean. Houses were also washed away by the ocean and it has claimed more than 500 meters from its bank.”

The community leader called on Ondo state government to come to the aid of the people of the community.

He said the embankment project by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has failed to prevent ocean surges in the area.

