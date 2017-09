About 200 participants have indicated their readiness for the inaugural endurance walk organized by the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity).

The walk slated to hold on Saturday, will feature a round steady paced walk, will be flagged off from the Allen Roundabout.

The participants, according to the organisers will walk go through Kudirat Abiola Way to Opebi Link Road and back to Allen Roundabout.

“The exercise is part of our routine fitness activities for our members and the public.

“A Special Marshal Unit have also been detailed to manage and coordinate traffic flow,” the organizers said.