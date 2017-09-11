200 firms to benefit from 20mw Isoko power plant

Efforts to turn the Ozoro corridor in Delta State into an industrial hub may have received the desired boost as over 200 commercial entities are to benefit from the construction of 20 megawatts off-grid power plant.

And to achieve this initiative, the Benin Electricity Distribution Plc (BEDC) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thames Energy Limited and the Delta State government for the development of the power plant.

The MoU signing ceremony, which took place at BEDC head office in Benin signaled a tripartite partnership that is expected to galvanise the potential of several commercial entities in addition to rejuvenating the economy of the Isoko community thus making the location an economic hub for Delta State.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, BEDC, Mrs. Funke Osibodu, in her opening remarks at the ceremony, said the company was poised to make the project a reality with a view to improving on the socio-economic development of the Isoko people and Delta State at large.

Osibodu explained that no urban renewal or development concept could be said to be complete without power supply, adding that BEDC’s involvement in the deal was informed by the quest for and commitment at improving the quality of life of customers through the provision of reliable and stable electricity supply with limited interruptions.

In his remarks, Executive Director, Commercial, Dr. Abu Ejoor, commended the people of Ozoro for creating a peaceful and friendly environment for the project to take off. The Executive Director said the project, when completed, will improve the lot of the people, create jobs, reduce poverty and create enterprise.

On his part, the Managing Director of Thames Energy Limited, Mr. Akpovi Oyo, assured that the power plant project would be completed within 18 months, saying that power was one of the biggest industries which required tapping into with a view to enable sustenance in the economy.

He disclosed that the rationale for the project was to ginger Delta State into improving the lot of its people, creating jobs and reducing poverty.

“It is an off-grid project where 20megawatts of electricity would be installed in the first phase, while the second, third and fourth phases will come up based on demand. In a couple of weeks, a ground breaking will be done for construction to kick off immediately,” he pledged.

In his remarks, Delta State Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Ilolo Oghenekaro, commended BEDC for its display of professionalism in the packaging of the project, declaring that Delta State was committed to the development of key infrastructure that will improve the economy.

“You cannot renew any urban centre without critical infrastructure like power, hence the basis for the Delta State government’s partnership with BEDC and Thames Energy on the project.

“Power is the biggest industry that is emerging out of the 21st century industry, which will be bigger than telecoms and there is need to key into the sector in such a way that it will help everybody. Delta State is willing to provide any form of assistance to make this project a success,” he assured.

He noted that when completed, the project will boost the economy, business activities and create employment.