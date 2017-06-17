20 military officers to participate in NAF war course II

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A total of 20 officers drawn from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force have been selected to participate in the Air Force War Course Two.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the participants held at the Air War College in Makurdi, on Friday, Commandant of the College, AVM John Kwasu Baba, disclosed that the course was in furtherance to the nation’s solution to the emerging security challenges and the capacity of the Armed Forces to surmount them.

“Importantly is the shaping of our military operational and strategic capacity. Also in providing a new benchmark for further prospects and growth of capable senior military commanders for the service.”

AVM Baba said the course would pay particular attention to providing solutions to the fight against terrorism and insurgency currently confronting Nigeria as well as other security threats demanding better ways and methods of resolving them.

While averring that the tasks, responsibilities and challenges of the Armed Forces are dynamic and becoming more complex by the day, the Commandant urged the participants to quickly settle down and make maximum use of their time at the college.

It would be recalled that 29 military officers drawn from the Army, Navy and Air Force who participated in the maiden course graduated on May, 12 this year after completing their six months course at the Air War College.

This second batch of participants were expected to graduate in December this year.