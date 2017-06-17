The Sun News
Latest
17th June 2017 - 20 military officers to participate in NAF war course II
17th June 2017 - TRIBUTE TO JUSTICE OKOI IKPI ITAM
17th June 2017 - Uyo flop : A SETBACK EAGLES, ROHR NEEDED
17th June 2017 - Cost of Rio 2016 Olympics rises to $13.2 billion
17th June 2017 - Ex-boxer offers tips on grooming talents
17th June 2017 - SunShine Stars’ fans cry out over banishment to Ijebu-Ode
17th June 2017 - How Police arrested footballer for alleged armed robbery
17th June 2017 - Sports federations’election : Only sports policy can save sports in Nigeria – Ngerem
17th June 2017 - Chukwudumeje ‘Evans’ Onwuamadike : The making of a kidnap kingpin
17th June 2017 - I can win World Cup with Super Eagles in 3 years as NFF president – Kalu
Home / National / 20 military officers to participate in NAF war course II

20 military officers to participate in NAF war course II

— 17th June 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A total of 20 officers drawn from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force have been selected to participate in the Air Force War Course Two.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the participants held at the Air War College in Makurdi, on Friday, Commandant of the College, AVM John Kwasu Baba, disclosed that the course was in furtherance to the nation’s solution to the emerging security challenges and the capacity of the Armed Forces to surmount them.

“Importantly is the shaping of our military operational and strategic capacity. Also in providing a new benchmark for further prospects and growth of capable senior military commanders for the service.”

AVM Baba said the course would pay particular attention to providing solutions to the fight against terrorism and insurgency currently confronting Nigeria as well as other security threats demanding better ways and methods of resolving them.

While averring that the tasks, responsibilities and challenges of the Armed Forces are dynamic and becoming more complex by the day, the Commandant urged the participants to quickly settle down and make maximum use of their time at the college.

It would be recalled that 29 military officers drawn from the Army, Navy and Air Force who participated in the maiden course graduated on May, 12 this year after completing their six months course at the Air War College.

This second batch of participants were expected to graduate in December this year.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

20 military officers to participate in NAF war course II

— 17th June 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A total of 20 officers drawn from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force have been selected to participate in the Air Force War Course Two. Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the participants held at the Air War College in Makurdi, on Friday, Commandant of the College, AVM…

Share

  • TRIBUTE TO JUSTICE OKOI IKPI ITAM

    — 17th June 2017

    TRIBUTE TO JUSTICE OKOI IKPI ITAM; CHIEF JUDGE OF CROSS RIVER STATE By   SENATOR VICTOR NDOMA-EGBA OFR, CON, SAN                             ​​ The day man unravels the mystery of life and death that day man becomes ​Divinity. That day will certainly not come as matters of life and death will forever remain in God’s province exclusively because…

    Share

  • Chukwudumeje ‘Evans’ Onwuamadike : The making of a kidnap kingpin

    — 17th June 2017

     What monarch, neighbours, others say about Evans Even in incarceration, his name evokes fear at Nnewi Why I won’t disown him, by father From TOPE ADEBOBOYE and DAVID ONWUCHEKWA, Nnewi For years, many cringed at the mere mention of his name. Thoughts of him got instant trepidation sweeping through the minds of the rich and…

    Share

  • I can win World Cup with Super Eagles in 3 years as NFF president – Kalu

    — 17th June 2017

    From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Pillar of  Sports in Africa, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said it is easier to win the World Cup than to clinch the African Champions League title, stressing that if given the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to manage, he would bring the World Cup to Nigeria in three years. The sports…

    Share

  • IGP orders immediate promotion of policemen who nabbed Evans

    — 17th June 2017

    By CHIOMA IGBOKWE The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the special promotion of policemen who participated in the hunt and arrest of Lagos most wanted kidnapper, Duneme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans. Saturday Sun learnt that the IGP who was highly commended by the Presidency for the arrest decided to motivate his…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share