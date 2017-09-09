The Sun News
Latest
9th September 2017 - 20 killed by suspected herdsmen in Plateau
9th September 2017 - Glo shells Lokoja with Mega Music Tour
9th September 2017 - ASUU fails to end strike despite truce with FG
9th September 2017 - Man arrested for allegedly defiling 7-year-old 
9th September 2017 - Demolition of distressed buildings in Lagos
9th September 2017 - Wanted: A restructuring of minds
9th September 2017 - Malami, Magu bicker over alleged probe of CJN, others by EFCC
9th September 2017 - SACRILEGious!
9th September 2017 - Confession of killer herdsmen
9th September 2017 - Pastor accused of swindling worshipper N1.6m
Home / National / 20 killed by suspected herdsmen in Plateau

20 killed by suspected herdsmen in Plateau

— 9th September 2017

From Gyang Bere, Jos

 

Suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ancha village of Miango District, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, killed no fewer than 20 persons yesterday. The attack, which was carried out at 3am on Friday by armed men, also left several children, women and the aged injured.

Saturday Sun gathered that mass burial has been conducted for the 20 persons killed during the attack amid tears as family members, relations and associations watch in disbelief.

It was gathered that the killing started last week when the corpse of a Fulani boy, aged 16, was beheaded and dumped at Dantanko village by some gunmen.

The Fulani accused Ancha community of killing the boy and since then, the herdsmen have been fleeing the town with their children, women and cattle.

Eyewitnesses told Saturday Sun that the suspected Fulani herdsmen took the community unawares by invading when the inhabitants were deeply asleep.

Spokesman of the Special Task Force (STF), Captain Umar Adam confirmed that 18 persons were killed during the attack, and two others died in the hospital while several others were injured.

He said the task force has deployed its personnel to the scene to protect the natives from further attack. 

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

20 killed by suspected herdsmen in Plateau

— 9th September 2017

From Gyang Bere, Jos   Suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ancha village of Miango District, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, killed no fewer than 20 persons yesterday. The attack, which was carried out at 3am on Friday by armed men, also left several children, women and the aged injured. Saturday Sun gathered that mass…

  • Glo shells Lokoja with Mega Music Tour

    — 9th September 2017

    The Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour will land in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, on Saturday with seven of the nation’s top artistes lined up to serenade the residents of the state and environs. Scheduled for Confluence Stadium Indoor Sports Hall in Lokoja, the concert will feature Glo ambassador, Innocent ‘Tuface’ Idibia, dance hall master, Runtown,…

  • ASUU fails to end strike despite truce with FG

    — 9th September 2017

    By MAGNUS EZE Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have resolved to set up seven-man committee to work out modalities for the actualization of its 2009 agreement. Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment stated this at an intensive conciliatory meeting with the leadership of ASUU, Minister of Education, among others…

  • Man arrested for allegedly defiling 7-year-old 

    — 9th September 2017

    By Ekeh Geoffrey   Ogun State Police Command has arrested 40-year-old Ezekiel Adegbenga, for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of a-7-year old girl (name withheld). A Situation Report (Sitrep), signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, yesterday, said the suspect of…

  • Malami, Magu bicker over alleged probe of CJN, others by EFCC

    — 9th September 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja The feud between the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, (SAN), and the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu may not be over. It clearly manifested yesterday in the response by the AGF to media report that the Chief Justice…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share