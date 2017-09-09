20 killed by suspected herdsmen in Plateau

From Gyang Bere, Jos

Suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ancha village of Miango District, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, killed no fewer than 20 persons yesterday. The attack, which was carried out at 3am on Friday by armed men, also left several children, women and the aged injured.

Saturday Sun gathered that mass burial has been conducted for the 20 persons killed during the attack amid tears as family members, relations and associations watch in disbelief.

It was gathered that the killing started last week when the corpse of a Fulani boy, aged 16, was beheaded and dumped at Dantanko village by some gunmen.

The Fulani accused Ancha community of killing the boy and since then, the herdsmen have been fleeing the town with their children, women and cattle.

Eyewitnesses told Saturday Sun that the suspected Fulani herdsmen took the community unawares by invading when the inhabitants were deeply asleep.

Spokesman of the Special Task Force (STF), Captain Umar Adam confirmed that 18 persons were killed during the attack, and two others died in the hospital while several others were injured.

He said the task force has deployed its personnel to the scene to protect the natives from further attack.