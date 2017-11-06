2 years after, Lagos Deputy Speaker gets official residence
— 6th November 2017
By Perpetua Egesimba
Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni has finally been handed over the keys to his official residence located at Number 3, Sasegbon Street, GRA, Ikeja, two years after the property was allocated to him.
Speaking during a visit to the residence on Monday morning, Hon. Eshilokun – Sanni said the property was allocated to him in 2015 but he discovered that the place was already occupied.
“The house was allocated to me in 2015. After I got a letter by the Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly, I sent officers from my office to the place but was told that the place was occupied.
“I reported to the Clark and the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly. Thereafter, the Speaker constituted a panel headed by the majority leader to look at the issue. After several weeks, they reported their findings to Mr. Speaker.”
He maintained that the said property was not under any litigation as he is not aware of any, adding that if the place was under litigation, he wouldn’t have been at the premises to inspect it.
He further stated that they are law abiding citizens as they are law makers and not law breakers.
After inspecting the place, he said there are things to repair before the final handing over.
Meanwhile, over the weekend, there were reports that the former Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Funmilayo Tejuosho was forcefully evicted from the said property by security agents attached to Lagos State Government.
The property was said to have been assigned to Tejuosho during her tenure as the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly. Following her impeachment, she allegedly acquired the property and converted it into her private residence instead of vacating the premises.
However, we got another report Monday afternoon that the same propery was forcefully broken into by the police at the order of the government.
The report noted that Hon. Tejuoso’s entire family members were manhandled, and their belongings throen out without regard to their rights.
A call to the Lagos police got a tesponse that the police were there and peacefully got the keys to the homw from Tejuoso’s family members for the assignee to move in.
