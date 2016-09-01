The Sun News
1st September 2016 - 2 workers trapped in Abuja collapsed building die
1st September 2016 - Egbuche Blessing: 09050077559
1st September 2016 - Nigeria Immigration Service and the 2,000 recruits
1st September 2016 - Action and reaction
1st September 2016 - A case for Internally Displaced Persons
1st September 2016 - The youth and joblessness: Nigeria’s enigma
1st September 2016 - Nigeria’s poor outing at Rio Olympics
1st September 2016 - NASS: A dark history (1)
1st September 2016 - CBN’s stress test on banks
1st September 2016 - AFCON 2017: Rohr drops Mikel, Musa, Iheanacho in first game
coiiapse

2 workers trapped in Abuja collapsed building die

— 1st September 2016

From Fred Itua, Abuja

Two days after an uncompleted four-storey building collapsed in Gwarinpa Estate, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, two construction workers trapped in the rubble have died.
Director-General of FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Alhaji Abbas Idris who confirmed their death yesterday added that the bodies were found by the rescue team.
According to Idris, the two workers were found dead on Tuesday evening. With the discovery of the two workers, the rescue operation has ended, he said.
Six persons were rescued by a combined team of security agencies and FEMA workers after the building collapsed on Monday.
The building is reportedly owned by a politician from Osun State, according to information from the Federal Capital Development Agency (FCDA).
Angered by the unfortunate incident, FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, on Tuesday, directed the Development Control Department of the FCT Administration to take full responsibility for building plan approvals and construction supervision in the territory, in accordance with extant regulations.
The minister reminded the department that, in line with the provisions of Section 7, Sub-section 1-3 of the FCT Act of 1976 and Part II, Section 27-41 of the Nigeria Urban & Regional Planning Law of 1992 amended in 1999, no person or body was authorised to carry out any development within the FCT without the written approval of the FCT Department of Development Control.
Meanwhile, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, visited the site and assured families of the victims that investigation has commenced.
Citing unprofessionalism and poor quality of materials as likely reasons for the collapse, Fashola frowned at builders involved in mixing  cement on building sites without technical supervision.
No arrest has, however, been made.

