Six persons cheated death in the early hours of yesterday when a building reportedly owned by a former governor collapsed in a residential area of Gwarinpa Estate.

While six were already rescued as at the time of filing this report, two others were still trapped in the rubble. It could not be ascertained if anyone lost his or her life in the unfortunate incident. Eyewitnesses, who were on ground and spoke to our correspondent, said they could not confirm if any of the two trapped was still alive.

Officials and personnel of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were leading the rescue operation when our correspondent visited the scene.

Findings by Daily Sun revealed that the approved plan of the collapsed building was given by the Federal Housing Authority (FHA). It was further gathered that the FCT Directorate of Development Control has taken over the building.

Authorities of FHA may brief the Press today to explain more. It could not however, be ascertained if any arrest was made by the relevant authorities.

Incidences of collapsed buildings have become frequent in Abuja recently. In some instances, lives have been lost, while many fatal injuries have been recorded recently.