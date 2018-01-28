The Sun News
2 tipper loaders die at Enugu sand site

2 tipper loaders die at Enugu sand site

— 28th January 2018

Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

Tragedy struck, on Saturday, at Gariki Ugwuoba, in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, as two persons, who were excavating sand, in a burrow pit were ‘buried alive.’

The Enugu State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police, who disclosed this in a statement, said that the deceased were excavating sand to load a tipper lorry at the site when the sand slid and covered them.

According to him, the incident threw the people at the site into deep shock and mourning as they were perplexed about what happened.

As at the time of filing this report, Amaraizu said that the identity of the victims were yet to be ascertained.

He, however, said that police sources revealed that the two hailed from Nibo in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Their dead bodies were later recovered with the assistance of the Oji River Police operatives,” he said, explaining that police contacted an excavator that assisted in the recovery of the bodies buried in the sand at the site.

He said that the recovered bodies had been deposited at the Oji River General Hospital mortuary, awaiting autopsy and further necessary action.

Amaraizu said that one of the workers at the site, who was lucky to have escaped the incident as he had gone out of the site to answer the call of nature, before the sand caved in, was still in shock on how he lost his two co-workers and is currently receiving medical attention.

2 tipper loaders die at Enugu sand site

— 28th January 2018

Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Tragedy struck, on Saturday, at Gariki Ugwuoba, in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, as two persons, who were excavating sand, in a burrow pit were ‘buried alive.’ The Enugu State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police, who disclosed this in a statement, said…

