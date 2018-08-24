– The Sun News
2 suspected cultists remanded in prison over alleged possession of firearms

24th August 2018

NAN

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded two men –Sodiq Oyewunmi and Emeka Ihioma —  in Kirikiri
Prisons over alleged possession of firearms.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, who refused to take the plea of the accused persons, ordered that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Oyewunmu, 24, is a resident of Ilasamaja while Ihioma, 25,  lives in Isolo area of Lagos. Both are facing a two-count charge of belonging to a secret cult and illegal possession of firearms.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the  offences  with others still at large on July 14 at Ilasamaja, Lagos.

READ ALSO Igarra bank robbery attack: Community lauds Obaseki over prompt response

Ayorinde alleged that the accused belonged to a cult called ” Eiye and Aiye” confraternity and had in their possessions some firearms.

According to him, two live cartridges, two pistols and 9mm live ammunition were in their possession.

“The accused were arrested by the police on a tip-off  while they were planning to attack each other.

“Sodiq was arrested with firearms when he was going to avenge the death of his elder brother who was shot dead by a rival cult led by Ihioma.

“The information Sodiq provided led to the arrest of Ihioma who was also found with some firearms,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 41 and 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 41 prescribes seven years jail term for membership of an unlawful society while Section 330 also stipulates seven years for illegal possession of firearms.

The case was adjourned until Aug. 28 for mention.

