The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
29th August 2016 - Enugu herdsmen’s attack: Senator, others call for state of emergency
29th August 2016 - Why I blame Sheriff for Boko Haram violence –Borno AG
29th August 2016 - Biafra: Nobody or group can cow us,Uwazuruike warns
29th August 2016 - Ambode allays fears as flood submerges Lagos communities
29th August 2016 - 2 soldiers, 5 militants killed in Rivers gun duel
29th August 2016 - Chibok: Buhari gives fresh conditions for swap
29th August 2016 - Baby, mum, 8 others die in Ibadan auto crash
28th August 2016 - EFCC investigates stolen food items from IDP camps
28th August 2016 - Power outage mars flight operations at Lagos international airport
28th August 2016 - Air Peace takes delivery of 2 new aircraft for regional routes
Home / Cover / National / 2 soldiers, 5 militants killed in Rivers gun duel
Nigerian-Army-Soldiers-Boko-Haram.jpg3_

2 soldiers, 5 militants killed in Rivers gun duel

— 29th August 2016

•6 kidnappers shot dead

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Two soldiers and five militants were killed at the weekend in a gun duel in Omuanwa-Elele road in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The families of the militants have evacuated their corpses.
When contacted, spokesman of the 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Captain Eli Lazarus, denied the claim, stating that the two soldiers had injury sustained through accident, “and not even operational injury”.
Similarly, six daredevil kidnap and robbery suspects have been shot dead by the operatives of the state police command in Ihuike axis of the East/West Road, in Ahoada East Local Government Area.
Some of the dead kidnappers were identified as Igbudu (gang leader), Emmanuel, Pedro and Goodluck.
Also, three passengers of a commercial bus have lost their lives and 13 seriously wounded as police foiled a robbery attack in the same area.
The six dead kidnappers and robbery suspects were members of a notorious gang that had carried out several killings, robberies and kidnappings in Ahoada East and West, as well as other neighbouring local government areas in Orashi region.
Police spokesman, Omoni Nnamdi, a Deputy Superintendent, confirmed the incident while displaying the corpses of the alleged kidnappers at command’s headquarters, Port Harcourt.
Omoni said the command received a distress call of a robbery attack at about 8.40 pm on Saturday, and deployed its personnel led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ahoada Division, where the gang was robbing an 18-seater bus coming from Benin and heading to Port Harcourt.
He said the robbers on sighting the police patrol van, opened fire on the security men, adding that while the bus was under attack, the driver lost control and it somersaulted, leading to the death of three passengers, while 13 others were wounded.
He said the injured passengers were in hospital.
He stated that the six armed gunmen died on their way to the hospital, adding that the gang was responsible for recent kidnapping of 14 passengers from Omoku to Port Harcourt.
Among the arms and ammunition recovered from the gang were four AK 47 rifles, a Tokarev pistol and Brownie pistol.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's take jabs at teams!

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fulani-herdsmen

Enugu herdsmen’s attack: Senator, others call for state of emergency

— 29th August 2016

… As FG plans to revive 22 grazing reserves By Our Repoters Angry voices have continued to rise over last Thursday’s attack, by suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Ndiagu Attakwu community in Nkanu-West Local Government Area of Enugu State that left a seminarian and a woman dead, and three others critically wounded. With the reported death…

  • barriser-kaka-shehu-lawan

    Why I blame Sheriff for Boko Haram violence –Borno AG

    — 29th August 2016

    By Willy Eya Borno State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Kaka Shehu Lawan, has explained why he blamed former governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff, for Boko Haram violence in the North-East. Reacting to Sheriff’s challenge to produce facts to back his comments, the commissioner released 40 facts on what happened during…

  • Uwazuruike

    Biafra: Nobody or group can cow us,Uwazuruike warns

    — 29th August 2016

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Leader of the Biafra Independence Movement (BIM), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, yesterday, declared  that nobody or group of persons can stop the actualisation of Biafra as an independent nation. He likened the ‘Biafran people’s’ stay in the Nigerian-state to accepting slavery, corruption, poverty, marginalisation, inequality and instability. Uwazuruike who spoke through…

  • ambode-754x511

    Ambode allays fears as flood submerges Lagos communities

    — 29th August 2016

    By Moshood Adebayo and Tessy Igomu Several parts of Lagos State were yesterday flooded due to the downpour witnessed across the state at the weekend. Areas like Gbagada, Lekki, Oworonshoki, Shogunle, Ikorodu and Ifako were submerged due the rain, which started on Saturday night and fell throughout Sunday. It also rendered homeless most people, even…

  • Nigerian-Army-Soldiers-Boko-Haram.jpg3_

    2 soldiers, 5 militants killed in Rivers gun duel

    — 29th August 2016

    •6 kidnappers shot dead From Tony John, Port Harcourt Two soldiers and five militants were killed at the weekend in a gun duel in Omuanwa-Elele road in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State. The families of the militants have evacuated their corpses. When contacted, spokesman of the 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Captain…

  • President-Buhari

    Chibok: Buhari gives fresh conditions for swap

    — 29th August 2016

    •I’ll deal with you, President warns Niger Delta militants •IYC laments threat From Julianana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Amid intense criticism over government’s inability to free over 200 Chibok schoolgirls held since April 14,2014, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Kenya listed fresh conditions for Boko Haram to perfect exchanging the girls for detained terror suspects. He said…

  • FRSC

    Baby, mum, 8 others die in Ibadan auto crash

    — 29th August 2016

    •  9 others injured From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan A nursing mother and her child were among 10 persons who died in a road accident that involved an 18-seater commercial bus in Ibadan on Saturday evening. Daily Sun gathered that the accident occurred at Tose-Moniya on Ibadan-Oyo Expressway at about 5:30p.m. It was further learnt that…

  • JHahn_Nigeria_Maiduguri_BH_30A1459530671

    EFCC investigates stolen food items from IDP camps

    — 28th August 2016

    By James Ojo – ABUJA The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised a high powered team of investigators to proceed to Maiduguri and investigate the alleged diversion of food items meant for millions of Internally Displaced Persons in various refugee camps in the northeast. A source at the Commission confirmed that the team…

  • Murtala Muhammed International Airport

    Power outage mars flight operations at Lagos international airport

    — 28th August 2016

    By Louis Iba International airlines are finding it difficult to operate scheduled commercial flights from the international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos following a severe power outage which started late Saturday. The Lagos international airport gets its power supply both from the national grid and from its independent power plant. Daily Sun…

  • Allen-Onyema-new

    Air Peace takes delivery of 2 new aircraft for regional routes

    — 28th August 2016

      By Louis Iba Air Peace Limited said it has acquired two new Boeing 737-500 aircraft as part of efforts to boost its fleet in readiness for its foray into the African market. The Chairman/CEO of the company, Chief Allen Onyeama, who spoke in an interview with journalists said the airline had just been licenced…

Archive

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351