The Sun News
Latest
17th April 2018 - 2 shot as police raid MASSOB secretariat, Ohanaeze kicks
16th April 2018 - PDP National Working Committee meets IBB in Minna
16th April 2018 - Fayose: In blaming past leaders, Buhari blames himself
16th April 2018 - FUTA student allegedly killed in hit-and-run incident
16th April 2018 - Nigerian Air Force acquires 6 new helicopters for first time in 18 years
16th April 2018 - Okorocha aims high, confirms run for Senate seat, behind Nwosu for Gov
16th April 2018 - Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill 32 villagers in Nasarawa
16th April 2018 - Nanny docked for burning baby’s buttocks
16th April 2018 - 2019: Cleric tasks political class on PVCs
16th April 2018 - Wike inaugurates Neighbourhood Safety Corps board
Home / Cover / National / 2 shot as police raid MASSOB secretariat, Ohanaeze kicks
MASSOB

2 shot as police raid MASSOB secretariat, Ohanaeze kicks

— 17th April 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Pandemonium ensued on Sunday evening at Anaku community, Ayamelum LGA, Anambra State, as a combined team of policemen and AVS, Anaku unit, numbering about 30, allegedly raided the Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and BIM secretariat in the area.

The police team reportedly also shot two members, Mr. Jude Osiagugo and John Udekwe, and carted away the group’s valuable items and cash.

Leader of MASSOB, Anambra North zone, Mr. Damian Nzekwe, speaking to newsmen in Onitsha yesterday, said the policemen came in a convoy of about four Hilux trucks and stormed their meeting venue, shot directly at the members and threw tear gas canisters in their bid to disperse the crowded secretariat that was filled to capacity.

According to Mr. Nzekwe, the team was led by the DPO of Ayamelum, Supol Okwor, and chairman AVS, Mr. Mmaduechi Oranyelu.

Nzekwe said many members lost their handsets to the police while scampering for safety as well as others items.

“They also collected the sum of N700,000 being the amount realized from contributions and levy from the seven regional administrators in Anambra North for the ongoing building work there.”

Leader of Biafra Independence Movement and founder of MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has condemned the attack saying that despite the non-violent method of its agitation that police could still visit the group with brute force.

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) incharge of Ayamelum, Supol Okwor, said the police only performed their constitutional duty but denied touching or collecting any money from the scene.

When asked if anybody was shot or injured, he said the PPRO should be in a better position to clarify.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nkiru Nwode, queried the reporter for believing what she said the MASSOB claimed.

She said that as far as the Force was concerned, MASSOB and its affiliated groups remain proscribed organisations.

Meanwhile, the apex Igbo cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has demanded for a full-scale investigation into the alleged raid and shooting of two members of MASSOB, at their Anambra State Secretariat on Sunday. 

President-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, made this demand last night while reacting to the incident.

Nwodo, who spoke to Daily Sun on phone Monday night, said the Nigeria Police must thoroughly investigate the alleged shooting of MASSOB members and those involved brought to justice.

“I don’t know why police should be raiding MASSOB office in Anambra, which resulted in the alleged shooting of members.

“I don’t see why they should invade people who are law-abiding in their homes and kill them and refuse to answer or explain what happened. We d

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MASSOB

2 shot as police raid MASSOB secretariat, Ohanaeze kicks

— 17th April 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Pandemonium ensued on Sunday evening at Anaku community, Ayamelum LGA, Anambra State, as a combined team of policemen and AVS, Anaku unit, numbering about 30, allegedly raided the Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and BIM secretariat in the area. The police team reportedly also shot two members, Mr….

  • PDP visits IBB in Minna

    PDP National Working Committee meets IBB in Minna

    — 16th April 2018

    John Adams, Minna Members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP (PDP) national working committee, led by the National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus on Monday in Minna, the Niger State capital, met with former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at his hilltop mansion. The delegation was also at the residence of a former member of…

  • Fayose Buhari BLAMING

    Fayose: In blaming past leaders, Buhari blames himself

    — 16th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose says that President Muhammadu Buhari should stop behaving like a “weeping president” by lamenting his predecessors failures and blaming them for the inability of his administration to fulfill his campaign promises. The Governor, who described the president’s statement on Sunday while receiving members of the Buhari Diaspora…

  • FUTA STUDENT killed in hit and run incident

    FUTA student allegedly killed in hit-and-run incident

    — 16th April 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure A 200 level student of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Deborah Olajide, is alleged to have been killed in an hit-and-run incident. The incident, which threw the University community into mourning, also led to protests by a section of students on campus. The Ondo State Police Command, while confirming the…

  • NAF HELICOPTERS

    Nigerian Air Force acquires 6 new helicopters for first time in 18 years

    — 16th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakr, says that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has acquired six brand new helicopters to add to its fleet for the first time in 18 years. Abubakar said that 73 pilots currently undergoing flight training in different parts of the world are expected…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share