– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - 2 revenue staff nabbed for selling fake tickets to commercial drivers in Edo
2nd August 2018 - FG releases N140b for Social Investment Programme in 2017
2nd August 2018 - LASG committed to reducing waste burden — Official
2nd August 2018 - 2019: PDP’ll coast to victory only with internal democracy – Cleopas
2nd August 2018 - FRSC confirms death of 4 passengers in Zamfara auto crash
2nd August 2018 - Okorocha’s wife gives houses, cash to Imo women
2nd August 2018 - Kaduna Court fixes Oct. 4 to rule on Zakzaky’s bail
2nd August 2018 - Isha Sesay leaves CNN after 13 years, says ‘western media too Trump-focused’
2nd August 2018 - Israel says Assad back in charge, Syrian front likely to be peaceful
2nd August 2018 - Nasarawa Government assures traders of enabling business environment
Home / National / 2 revenue staff nabbed for selling fake tickets to commercial drivers in Edo
STAFF

2 revenue staff nabbed for selling fake tickets to commercial drivers in Edo

— 2nd August 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎Authorities of the Egor Local Government Council have arrested two revenue enforcement workers of the Council for allegedly issuing fake receipts to unsuspecting commercial drivers.

‎The sum of N280,000 was believed to have been realised from the sale of the fake tickets. The sum was said to have been recovered from the suspects identified as Monday Esewi and Iyoha Osagie.

The revelation was made known when the council boss,  Ms. Eghe Ogbemudia, accosted a commercial driver and demanded to know whether he has paid the approved daily ticket rate of N800.

The ticket provided by the driver reportedly shocked Ogbemudia as it was different from the official Council receipt.

This prompted the Council boss to lead other officials to Uselu Market where the driver said he obtained the ticket and found several booklets of fake receipts in possession of the suspects.

The Chairman was also said to have discovered that the racketeers usually begin the sale of fake tickets at 6:00am before resuming at the council secretariat at 8:00am to collect the genuine receipts.

Speaking to journalists in Benin, Ogbemudia said it was shocking for her to know that the people she empowered with jobs would be the ones to destroy the system.

“We discovered cash and fake receipts booklets from the two revenue enforcers. It was a driver that told me he bought the tickets at Uselu Market”, she said.

READ ALSO: FG releases N140b for Social Investment Programme in 2017

The suspects however denied selling fake tickets to commercial motorists.

One the suspects, Monday, claimed that “Those receipts are not fake. They were given to us by staff of the local council.

On his part, Iyoha said, “I was shocked when they said the receipts are fake. All the tickets I sell everyday are collected from the council secretariat”.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

STAFF

2 revenue staff nabbed for selling fake tickets to commercial drivers in Edo

— 2nd August 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin ‎Authorities of the Egor Local Government Council have arrested two revenue enforcement workers of the Council for allegedly issuing fake receipts to unsuspecting commercial drivers. ‎The sum of N280,000 was believed to have been realised from the sale of the fake tickets. The sum was said to have been recovered from the…

  • SAOCIAL

    FG releases N140b for Social Investment Programme in 2017

    — 2nd August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government, on Thursday, said the sum of N140 billion out of the N500 billion budgeted for its Social Investment Programme (SIP) in 2017 has been released. It also said for 2016, only N80 billion of the budgeted N500 billion, was released bringing total sum released to N220 billion out of…

  • LAGOS

    LASG committed to reducing waste burden — Official

    — 2nd August 2018

    NAN Special Adviser to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI), Mr Adebola Shabi, said the state government was committed to reducing the burden of waste management and improve the health of residents. Shabi said this on Thursday at a scientific conference organised by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Lagos State University Teaching…

  • 2019: PDP’ll coast to victory only with internal democracy – Cleopas

    — 2nd August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos The aspirant for the seat of House of Representatives, for Pankshin, Kanke Kanam Federal constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Gagman Cleopas, has advised the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to allow internal democracy in the party, which he said would guarantee its coasting home to victory in 2019 general elections. He said…

  • auto crash

    FRSC confirms death of 4 passengers in Zamfara auto crash

    — 2nd August 2018

    NAN The Zamfara sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of four persons in an auto crash in the state. Confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Gusau on Thursday, the Public Relation Officer of the Command, Nasir Ahmed, said the accident involved a cement…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share