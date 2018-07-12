The Sun News
RIVERS

2 policemen, 3 others killed in Rivers

— 12th July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Two policemen and a hoodlum have lost their lives during a gun duel between armed men and the police in Ozuoba community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State. 

The incident happened on Tuesday.

Daily Sun gathered that bandits had engaged policemen who were on routine operation, in the area, in a shootout, killing two policemen on the spot.

However, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, on Wednesday, confirmed the killings to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

Omoni described the incident as ‘unfortunate’, saying that one of the gang members also lost his life in the shootout.

He noted that the criminals had opened fire on the police personnel, who were on stop-and-search operations, on Tuesday night, along the road, killing the officers and carting away their guns.

He added that one of the officers, who was by the side, killed one of the hoodlums, while the bandits were trying to escape from the scene.

The Command’s spokesman disclosed further that Commissioner of Police, in the state,  Zaki Ahmed, had ordered full investigation into the incident.

In another development, the corpse of one Samuel Worgu has been recovered in a bush in Omudioga community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the corpse of Worgu was found with deep machete cuts all over his body, while his car was supposed to have been taken away by the assailants.

According to a community source, who craved anonymity, the victim had run into three strange persons and immediately called his brother before he was murdered.

Similarly, men, who appeared in police uniforms, reportedly shot dead a middle aged man at Total Street, along Rumuolumeni-Iwofe Road, in Port Harcourt.

It was learnt that the uniformed men on patrol van had invaded the area and killed their target.

The Command’s spokesman, Omoni, could not be reached to confirm the killings in Iwofe road and Omudioga community.

 

    Slaughter the last enemy's brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. on your God given native land. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy's brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage is Freedom of every this territory native under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Freedom which is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God has put the enemy in the hands of this territory natives of this generation to crush. Any this territory native in the enemy's brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now to work under the natives Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc., must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

