2 policemen, 3 others killed in Rivers

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Two policemen and a hoodlum have lost their lives during a gun duel between armed men and the police in Ozuoba community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

Daily Sun gathered that bandits had engaged policemen who were on routine operation, in the area, in a shootout, killing two policemen on the spot.

However, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, on Wednesday, confirmed the killings to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

Omoni described the incident as ‘unfortunate’, saying that one of the gang members also lost his life in the shootout.

He noted that the criminals had opened fire on the police personnel, who were on stop-and-search operations, on Tuesday night, along the road, killing the officers and carting away their guns.

He added that one of the officers, who was by the side, killed one of the hoodlums, while the bandits were trying to escape from the scene.

The Command’s spokesman disclosed further that Commissioner of Police, in the state, Zaki Ahmed, had ordered full investigation into the incident.

In another development, the corpse of one Samuel Worgu has been recovered in a bush in Omudioga community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the corpse of Worgu was found with deep machete cuts all over his body, while his car was supposed to have been taken away by the assailants.

According to a community source, who craved anonymity, the victim had run into three strange persons and immediately called his brother before he was murdered.

Similarly, men, who appeared in police uniforms, reportedly shot dead a middle aged man at Total Street, along Rumuolumeni-Iwofe Road, in Port Harcourt.

It was learnt that the uniformed men on patrol van had invaded the area and killed their target.

The Command’s spokesman, Omoni, could not be reached to confirm the killings in Iwofe road and Omudioga community.