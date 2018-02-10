The Sun News
2 Nigerians, 1 South African for 2018 Etisalat Prize

— 10th February 2018

 

…As Aribisala makes Gourmand Award shortlist

OLAMIDE BABATUNDE

Three writers have been shortlisted for the 2018 edition of 9mobile’s flagship Pan-African literary prize, the 9mobile Prize for Literature. A South African, Marcus Low, the author of Asylum, and two Nigerians, Ayobami Adebayo and Lesley Nneka Arimah, the authors of  Stay with Me and What it Means When a Man Falls Down From the Sky respectively, are the three shortlisted writers.

The three works were drawn from the nine initially unveiled in December 2017 by the panel of judges:  Harry Garuba, Nigerian academic and poet; Doreen Baingana, a Ugandan writer; Siphiwo Mahala, a South African writer. The winner will be announced during the Grand Finale event to be held this year.  The chair of judges, Professor Harry Garuba, said the three finalists were selected after a thorough, objective and painstaking review of their books: “These three books embody what we would like to see coming from young African writers –fresh storylines, intriguing plots and characters you would want to meet in real life.” Director, Brand and Experience, 9mobile, Elvis Ogiemwanye, expressed satisfaction that every stage of the 2018 9mobile Prize for Literature has been inspiring. He further commended the judges and patrons for their diligence; while restating the company’s support for African literature.

“We at 9mobile have always been amazed by the resilience and commitment of writers on the continent in spite of the huge challenges they face. This was, in fact, one of the reasons we initiated the prize, and it’s heartwarming that we are almost at the end of another cycle. We are as excited as the rest of Africa and can’t wait to see who will emerge winner at the grand finale. I’m sure it will be a great outing, with African literature the better for it,” he said.

The winner of the 9mobile Prize will receive £15,000, an engraved Montblanc Meisterstück pen, and a 9mobile-sponsored fellowship at the University of East Anglia, where he/she will be mentored by renowned literature teacher, Professor Giles Foden, author of The Last King of Scotland, while all three finalists will have copies of their books purchased by 9mobile for distribution to schools, libraries and book clubs across Africa. This is in fulfillment of the company’s goal of making books available across the continent, and developing the publishing industry.

9mobile Prize for Literature is the first pan-African literary Prize that celebrates debutant African writers of published fiction. It is open solely to writers from African countries, resident anywhere in the world. Last year’s winner was a Nigerian, Jowhor Ile, with his novel, And After Many Days. 

Meanwhile, things are already looking up on the literary scene for food memoirist, Yemisi Aribisala, author of Longthroat Memoirs. Last year, she copped the John Avery Award at the Andre Simon Book awards, and is now on the list for yet another mouthwatering recognition.

In the food-writing category, her book has earned a spot on the shortlist for the Gourmand Awards, “the Oscar of food awards”, founded in 1995 by Eduard Cointreau to acknowledge the best books on food and wine published all over the world. Scheduled to hold May 25-28 in Yantai, China, Aribisala will be competing with 17 other authors from across countries for the prize win.

Longthroat Memoirs is her first novel published by Cassava Republic. It is a memoir that mirrors the Nigerian cultural, sex and cooking history intertwined with other aspects of living and life in where Nigeria is concerned .The book is nothing short of an ode to the local delicacies made from Nigeria.

