2 men in court for alleged joint act, theft

NAN

The Police on Wednesday arraigned two men, Anthony Ifechukwu, 25, and Stanley Henry, 29, in a Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for alleged joint act, trespass and theft.

The defendants were arraigned on a three-count charge, bordering on joint act, trespass and theft, offences they denied committing.

The prosecutor, Edwin Ochayi, told the court that one Femi Adebuyi of Lugbe, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station, Abuja, on June 30, around 2 p.m.

He said that the complainant alleged that on same date, the defendants jointly conspired, criminally entered his `master’s’ house and dishonestly stole some valuable items.

READ ALSO Clashes: Fulani leader urges herdsmen to stop using minors as cattle rearers

Ochayi listed the stolen items as: one air-conditioner, solar panel, television, ceiling fan and energy elevator, all value yet to be ascertained.

According to the prosecutor, the offences are contrary to and punishable under Sections, 79, 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Sani Mohammed, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200, 000 each, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Aug. 28, for hearing.