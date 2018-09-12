2 killed in Rivers cult war

Police rescue kidnap victim

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Suspected Icelander cult members, on Wednesday, invaded Omodu clan in Ubima, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, killing two suspected Deygbam cult members.

The killing came barely a month after the village administered traditional oath against cultists, kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminal elements.

Village sources revealed that there was shooting throughout the period the armed men stormed the community.

As at press time, tension was still high in Ubima, as many natives had deserted the village.

It would be recalled that Ubima vigilance chairman was killed two months months before the administering of the traditional oath.

Meanwhile, security operatives have rescued one Sydney Onoh from kidnappers’ den within a swamp in Nkpolu community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

Daily Sun gathered that Onoh was rescued yesterday, by men of Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit.

He was kidnapped last Saturday in front of the gate to his house, at Mercy area of Rumuigbo community still in Obio-Akpor while returning from work and his car taken away by the kidnappers.

The kidnap victim, who spoke at the office of the IGP Monitoring Unit, Aluu, Ikwerre LGA, commended police for their prompt intervention.

He further narrated his experience in the hands of his abductors from the point he was kidnapped, with his eye tied and dumped inside the booth of their car.

Commander of IGP Monitoring Unit in Aluu, DCP Benneth Igwe, his men had opened fire on the kidnappers forcing them to abandoned the victim after the case of abduction was reported to the police with issue of ransom demanded.