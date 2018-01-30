2 killed in Plateau as herdsmen ambush residents

Gyang Bere, Jos

Two persons were killed on Sunday night in an ambush by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ariri and Tafi-Gene villages of Jebu-Miango in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident which occurred at about 9:30pm, also left one person badly injured and several houses burnt.

Eyewitness said the attackers waylaid the three persons while they were returning to their various homes from a playing ground.

It was gathered that the deceased have been buried, while the injured person is currently receiving treatment at an hospital in Bassa.

The incident has forced inhabitants of the areas to flee for fear of the unknown.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Tyopev Marthias Terna, who confirmed the incident said he was yet to receive details of the fresh attack.

He revealed that investigation was ongoing to track down criminal elements who had been killing innocent citizens in the past one week in the council area of the state.

Chairman, Plateau Youth Council, Fabong Jemchang Yildam, condemned the spate of attacks and blamed government for its inability to address what he described as avoidable killings.

“The events of these days past on the Plateau, particularly in Irigwe land, Bokkos and Riyom is yet another demonstration of the failure of government in its primary responsibility of securing lives and properties.

“This carnage has continued unchecked and the impunity is so palpable like never before. This further reinforces our belief that our people had been marked for annihilation. Agreed, the farmer/herder conflict represents an existential threat to our people, yet there seems to be no agreed upon policy to curb this impending doom.”

The youth group which confronted government on alleged rumour making rounds that it had carved out land in Barkin-Ladi, Riyom and Bokkos Local Government Areas for cattle colonies said there was nothing like that.

“It is in this light that we wish to call on all well meaning Plateau people especially our youths to ignore all unfounded rumours and falsehood being peddled to the effect that areas of the state have been earmarked for the creation of cattle colonies, as they are not true.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Plateau State Youth Council is strongly opposed to the creation of grazing reserves, grazing routes and cattle colonies in any part of Plateau state.

“ We are in support of multilevel dialogues with wide ranging critical stakeholders with a view to evolve a robust homegrown ranching policy that will serve as a panacea for the ultimate prohibition of open cattle grazing in the state.”