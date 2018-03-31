2 injured in Ondo East APC bloody clash

There appears to be no end in sight to the leadership crisis rocking the Ondo East Local Government Area chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after a bloody clash between supporters of two rival groups in the local government.

It was gathered that during the melee, two party supporters were injured at the Council’s Secretariat, at Bolorunduro.

Already, the executives of the party in the local has petitioned the State Commissioner of Police, Gbenga Adeyanju and other relevant security agencies to quickly intervene in the prevailing dispute.

In the petition made available to ‘The Nation’ and signed by two party executives in the local government, Roseline Okafor and Jimoh Adebayo with two council executives, Alhaji Rabiu Awotunde and Olafisoye Festus,they accused the State APC chairman, Ade Adetimehin of instigating the crisis in the local government.

They urged the security officers to call Adetimehin with his cohorts especially one kelly Agboola to order to prevent crisis in Ondo East Local Government Area of the state.

However, Adetimehin speaking through APC’s Director of Media and Publicity, Steve Otaloro described the allegation as frivolous; stressing that he was not involved in the dispute.

Adetimehin said as the chairman of the ruling party in the state, he was aware of the rift among some members in the local government, which was being investigated for amicable settlement.

The petitioners hinged the crisis on the alleged move by Agboola, a supporter of Adetimehin to impose one Isaiah Adejo as the acting chairman of APC in the local government.

They insisted that the local government party Exco had constitutionally appointed Ibikunle Awolope since August 1,2017 as contained in a letter signed by 14 Exco members.

According to the petition, there was another contrary letter signed by the APC state secretary on February 16 recognising Adejo as the acting chairman without reference to the August 2017 letter of the local government executives appointing Awolope as its acting Chairman.

“We plead with the Police Commissioner to provide security at the APC secretariat in Bolorunduro to prevent Agboola from taking it over, which can create anarchy in the local government, we are contended with our chairman, Awolope,we are against any imposition through any external influence” The petition stressed.

The party local government executives also called for the suspension of State Working Committee (SWC) visit to Ondo East pending the resolution of the crisis.

Adetimehin urged the warring parties in the local government to embrace peace and unite ahead of 2019 polls to guarantee victory for the party in the locality