2 foreigners, Nigerian docked for bunkering 

— 27th November 2017

By Lukman Olabiyi

Two foreigners and a Nigerian were Monday docked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC )  before the Federal High Court Lagos for allegedly dealing in 300 metric tonnes of diesel without lawful authority.
The two foreigners are a Gambian, Baboucar Jallow, a Senegalese, Ndiaga Ba, while the Nigerian is  Abel Bassey,
The trio were arraigned alongside their vessel, MT Wolof, before Justice Mohammed Idris on two-count charge preferred against them.
Also mentioned in the charge by EFCC was one Japcco Nigeria Ltd., said to be at a large.
Their offence is mainly on conspiracy and unlawful deal in petroleum products.
The EFCC, in the charges, said the defendants committed the offence sometime in June.
EFCC’s counsel , Ekene Iheanacho, told Justice Idris that the defendants acted contrary to Section 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and are liable to punishment under Section 1(17) of the same Act.
The accused however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.
After rejecting the bail application by their lawyer, Adegboyega Adetunji, Justice Idris ordered that the defendants should be remanded in the prison custody pending the conclusion of trial.
The judge held, “I have read all the processes filed in this case and the submission of counsel on both sides. I cannot find my way clear in granting this application for bail.
“There is no evidence that the defendants are resident within the jurisdiction of this court, therefore, bail is refused; accelerated hearing of this case is hereby ordered.”

The judge adjourned till December 13, 2017 for commencement of trial.

