2 feared killed in fresh Benue attack

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Two persons have been reportedly killed after suspected Fulani herdsmen yesterday attacked Tse-Semaka, near Branch Umenger, in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Although details of the attack were still sketchy at the time of this report, sources in the area disclosed that the herdsmen stormed the village at about 7am and killed two men who were working on their farm.

Our source, which gave the names of the dead as James Apav and Ataki Mageri, alleged that the attackers also burnt some houses in the area.

He said the herders fled the area after carrying out their murderous assignment, adding that efforts by security agents who quickly responded to track them down, failed.

Guma Council chairman, Anthony Shawon, said he could not comment on the matter at the time of filing this report because he was under a lot of pressure.

On his part, the state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, confirmed that two persons were killed in the incident, which he said occurred at about 8am on Thursday. He added that the suspects immediately fled from the scene.