– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 -  2 feared dead as police, youths clash in Anambra
12th September 2018 - Nigeria needs “digital” president in 2019, Saraki says
12th September 2018 - Match-fixing: Bimo FC boycotts NNL matches
12th September 2018 - Zimbabwean police ban public gatherings in Harare after cholera outbreak
12th September 2018 - Presidency reassures workers on new minimum wage
12th September 2018 - Kaduna Economy: El-Rufai invites Chinese experts to revamp textile industry
12th September 2018 - Gov. Ayade raises alarm over influx of Cameroonian refugees in C/River
12th September 2018 - Ebola survivors might still experience virus after – Cambridge University lecturer
12th September 2018 - NDIC boss calls for stronger ethical standards in banking industry
12th September 2018 - Adams leads U.S. past 10-man Mexico
Home / National /  2 feared dead as police, youths clash in Anambra
YOUTHS CLASH

 2 feared dead as police, youths clash in Anambra

— 12th September 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Two persons were feared killed, on Wednesday, at Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State when police and youths in the area clashed over the death of a motorcycle (Okada) rider.

One of the dead was said to be the Okada rider who was allegedly evading arrest by the police but was hit by the police vehicle, while the second deceased was said to have been killed during the clash between the protesting Awkuzu youths and the police.

Human and vehicular movements were paralysed for over three hours on the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, on Wednesday,  following the resumed protest by youths of  the community.

READ ALSO: Presidency reassures workers on new minimum wage

Daily Sun gathered that the okada rider was operating beyond the 7:00p.m deadline in the state for motorcycles but turned to evade arrest when he sighted police along the Akwuzu-Onistha expressway.

The deceased was reportedly hit by the police vehicle chasing him and was later confirmed dead at the hospital.

On hearing the news of his death, it was gathered that the youths of the area mobilised that night to the police station at Nteje in violent protest over the death of their kinsman which necessitated the mobilisation of the neighbouring Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, Awkuzu, for a rescue mission.

Narrating the incident to newsmen, a source from the area said, “The young man was riding a motorcycle in the night and was evading arrest when he was hit by the police and he lost control and died while the other person was gunned down during the protest.”

Confirming the incident, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said the FSARS at Awkuzu was not involved in the clash.

Mohammed’s words,  “You know there is state law prohibiting riding of motorcycles as from 7pm in the state.

“So, the young man on sighting policemen in the night, and in the process to escape arrest he rammed into an on-coming vehicle and got wounded.

READ ALSO: Gov. Ayade raises alarm over influx of Cameroonian refugees in C/River

“When he was taken to a hospital he was confirmed dead. The youths in the area mobilised themselves that night and moved to the Nteje Police Station, accusing the police of killing their kinsman.

“But the police were quick to mobilize and quelled the protest. This morning (yesterday), they mobilised again and attacked the police for the same reason; but the police were able to quell the situation.”

Mohammed disclosed that some people had been arrested in connection to the incident, just as the matter was being investigated.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

YOUTHS CLASH

 2 feared dead as police, youths clash in Anambra

— 12th September 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Two persons were feared killed, on Wednesday, at Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State when police and youths in the area clashed over the death of a motorcycle (Okada) rider. One of the dead was said to be the Okada rider who was allegedly evading arrest by the police…

  • NIGERIA NEEDS DIGITAL PRESIDENT

    Nigeria needs “digital” president in 2019, Saraki says

    — 12th September 2018

    “A new order requires a president that is mobile, digital, that has capacity to plan for its people, that has a destination that he is taking his people to” Judex Okoro, Cakabar Senate President and PDP presidential aspirant Bukola Saraki says Nigeria needs a president that is “mobile, digital and has the capacity to plan…

  • minimum wage

    Presidency reassures workers on new minimum wage

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN The Presidency has reassured workers of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to an increase in the minimum wage. Sen. Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), gave the assurance on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja. Enang spoke at the backdrop…

  • COTTON

    Kaduna Economy: El-Rufai invites Chinese experts to revamp textile industry

    — 12th September 2018

    Leader of the Chinese delegation Mrs Shuying Wang said that the country has the potential to be a global destination of quality cotton. Sola Ojo, Kaduna As part of efforts to improve the economy of Kaduna State, the El-Rufai administration has invited Chinese experts to look into the possibility of revamping the state’s textile industry….

  • Cameroonian refugees

    Gov. Ayade raises alarm over influx of Cameroonian refugees in C/River

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has raised alarm over the increasing number of Cameroonian refugees in the state following the arm struggle and demand of Ambazonia Republic in Cameroon. Ayade said this when the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, paid him a courtesy visit in Calabar on Wednesday. The Senate President…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share