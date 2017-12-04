2 doctors sacked for declaring living baby dead

The services of two doctors at a leading private hospital in Indian capital city New Delhi were terminated for incorrectly declaring newly born twins “dead”, while one of them was alive, officials said Monday.

“Max super specialty hospital at Shalimar Bagh in Delhi has terminated the services of two doctors involved in the declaration of a 22-week-old premature baby as dead, while he was alive,” a hospital official said.

“The hospital has also set up a inquiry panel into the matter with two senior doctors from the Indian Medical Association investigating the matter.”

The hospital authorities in a statement said the inquiry by the expert group was still in process but they have decided to terminate the services of two treating doctors, Dr. A. P. Mehta and Dr. Vishal Gupta in the case.

On Nov. 30, doctors at the hospital declared the 22-week-old premature baby dead and handed them over to their parents in a polythene bag along with his stillborn twin brother.

Meanwhile, Delhi police investigating the case have asked hospital authorities to present themselves in the police station.

The incident comes days after parents of a seven-year-old girl who died of dengue after a fortnight at Fortis hospital in Gurugram were charged with whopping 1.6 million INR (24,602 dollars) for the treatment.

The case is being investigated by the government. (NAN)