Home / National / 2 dead in Ogun accident

2 dead in Ogun accident

— 30th October 2017

 

Two persons died on Sunday in a lone accident involving a Toyota Sequoia in Kobape area along Abeokuta-Sagamu Interchange Expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident.

Akinbiyi said that the Toyota Sequoia jeep with registration number: KJA 12 AV had a tyre-bust while on top speed which resulted into the accident.

He stated that two males and two females were in the vehicle when the accident happened in the afternoon , saying that one male and one female died on the spot.

“The other two victims were seriously injured and were taken to Ijaye General Hospital but were rejected and later taken to Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta, ” he said.

The TRACE spokesman said that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the general hospital, Ijaye mortuary, while the vehicle had been evacuated by the Owode police station. (NAN)

