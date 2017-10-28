The Sun News
2 dead, four hospitalised after eating amala in Osun

2 dead, four hospitalised after eating amala in Osun

— 28th October 2017

From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Tragedy struck in Ibokun, Obokun Local Government area of Osun State yesterday when two persons died and four others were hospitalized after eating yam flour also known as amala with stew. Saturday Sun gathered that one of those that died, Mrs Kehinde Fasanya, was a staff of Obokun Local Government Council.

However, the identity of the second person could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Their bodies have been deposited at the Osun State General Hospital morgue at Asubiaro in Osogbo, for autopsy to determine the real cause of their death.

Four others that ate the food were rushed to Our Lady of Fatimah Hospital at Jaleyemi area in Osogbo for treatment against suspected poison.

The doctors at the hospital said their cases could not be handled and referred them to the Wesley Guild Hospital of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ilesa for treatment.   

There was palpable tension in Ibokun and its environs as well as Osogbo yesterday as residents were seen warning their relations within and outside the state not to buy yam flour or eat amala for now.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Rafiu Isamotu said proactive measures had been taken with a view to unveiling the circumstances that led to the incident.

He therefore advised people not to panic.

He said preliminary findings revealed that the family members had been eating  the same yam flour in the past few weeks.

He said that the poison could be in the stew that the victims used to eat the amala.

My Agenda for Yoruba– Gani Adams

— 28th October 2017

By MUSA jibril The new Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate  of Yoruba land, Otunba Gani Adams has said that achieving true federalism is the urgent objective before the leaders and people of Southwest Nigeria. He stated this in an interview with Saturday Sun during the grand finale of the annual Olokun festival held at the Suntan Beach,…

  • 2 dead, four hospitalised after eating amala in Osun

    — 28th October 2017

    From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Tragedy struck in Ibokun, Obokun Local Government area of Osun State yesterday when two persons died and four others were hospitalized after eating yam flour also known as amala with stew. Saturday Sun gathered that one of those that died, Mrs Kehinde Fasanya, was a staff of Obokun Local Government Council….

  • MAINA: PORTRAIT OF A FUGITIVE WITH NINE LIVES

    — 28th October 2017

    From ADE ALADE, Abuja, TIMOTHY OLANREWAJU, Maiduguri and VINCENT KALU, Lagos When American politician, Newt Gingrich, said: “If you get involved in a controversy, then that becomes the mesmerizing event that people remember you by”, he probably had the likes of Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina in mind. In the last seven days, Maina, the former Chairman,…

  • Why I’m not computer literate – Obasanjo

    — 28th October 2017

    From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, disclosed that despite his age and achievements, he was yet to be a computer literate. Obasanjo, stated this in his remarks at the opening of a two-day robotics workshop for elementary, secondary and university students in Nigeria. The workshop, organised by the Public Affairs Section…

  • Why Buhari must contest in 2019 –Support group

    — 28th October 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Buhari Support Group, an amalgamation of about 189 different support groups that worked for President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said he has no option but to contest the 2019 elections. This is even as the President has commended various support groups working for the progress…

