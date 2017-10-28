2 dead, four hospitalised after eating amala in Osun

From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Tragedy struck in Ibokun, Obokun Local Government area of Osun State yesterday when two persons died and four others were hospitalized after eating yam flour also known as amala with stew. Saturday Sun gathered that one of those that died, Mrs Kehinde Fasanya, was a staff of Obokun Local Government Council.

However, the identity of the second person could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Their bodies have been deposited at the Osun State General Hospital morgue at Asubiaro in Osogbo, for autopsy to determine the real cause of their death.

Four others that ate the food were rushed to Our Lady of Fatimah Hospital at Jaleyemi area in Osogbo for treatment against suspected poison.

The doctors at the hospital said their cases could not be handled and referred them to the Wesley Guild Hospital of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ilesa for treatment.

There was palpable tension in Ibokun and its environs as well as Osogbo yesterday as residents were seen warning their relations within and outside the state not to buy yam flour or eat amala for now.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Rafiu Isamotu said proactive measures had been taken with a view to unveiling the circumstances that led to the incident.

He therefore advised people not to panic.

He said preliminary findings revealed that the family members had been eating the same yam flour in the past few weeks.

He said that the poison could be in the stew that the victims used to eat the amala.