2 brothers arrested in Benin for killing their grandmother for money ritual

2 brothers arrested in Benin for killing their grandmother for money ritual

9th January 2018

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The urge to get rich quick has landed four brothers in trouble, with the police arresting two of the brothers in Benin City, Edo State, for allegedly killing their grandmother, Grace Ovbiedo, for money ritual.

The identities of the brothers were given as Dickson, Salaya, Martins and Austin. 

The incident reportedly happened on December 12, 2017, at 28, Asowata Street, Ohovbe Quarters, in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.

It was learnt that the four brothers, who were Internet fraudsters, had consulted a native doctor on how they would become rich. According to a family source, the native doctor instructed them to tie a live tortoise to their back and kill someone very close to them in order to become very rich.

Following the instruction from the native doctor, the four brothers, on getting home, were said to have strapped a tortoise on one of them and together they smashed their grandmother’s head against a wall.

Nemesis caught up with them and they were apprehended while attempting to dispose of the body.

Confirming the incident,  spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said Dickson and Salaya have been arrested while the two others are at large.

The two brothers in custody have confessed to the crime while others arrested, including the native doctor, have been granted bail.

Nwabuzor further said that a manhunt has been launched for the fleeing two.

Meanwhile, the tortoise is still in police custody as exhibit.

