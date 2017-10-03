The Sun News
Latest
3rd October 2017 - 2.4m mosquito nets to reach Adamawa residents Oct.
3rd October 2017 - Defection gale hits PDP in Edo
3rd October 2017 - Senate laments state of Nigeria’s foreign missions
3rd October 2017 - FCT police arrest 17 over sale of hard drugs
3rd October 2017 - Bauchi govt. to distribute EU-UNICEF drugs, equipment Oct.12-13
3rd October 2017 - Anambra guber: We’ve better plans for Anambra than APGA -APC tells Obiano
3rd October 2017 - Another PDP stalwart defects to APC in Lagos
3rd October 2017 -   Aregbesola restates commitment to education devt.
3rd October 2017 - Boko Haram suspect admits to killing 2 people in one week
3rd October 2017 - Senate demands scrap of post-UME
Home / National / 2.4m mosquito nets to reach Adamawa residents Oct.

2.4m mosquito nets to reach Adamawa residents Oct.

— 3rd October 2017

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola

Adamawa State Commissioner for health, Dr. Fatima Atiku Abubakar, has said the replacement campaign for Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) in the state would commence at the end of the October, after the exercise scheduled for 2014 was halted by the activities of Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

She said that the exercise would go a long way in checking the menace of malaria in the state.

Dr. Atiku made the remark, on Tuesday, at a LLINs sensitisation workshop for media personnel  in Yola, Adamawa State.

Dr. Atiku, who was represented by the Director of Public Health of the ministry of health, Dr. Bulki Dilli, said the distribution exercise was last done in 2010 but could not hold in 2014 due to insurgency.

The commissioner said it is not just about the distribution but the effective utilisation of the nets to prevent the deadly effect of malaria on residents of the state.

She called on the media and other partners to help in making known the effective usage of the nets and to report any diversion of the material to the ministry.

The representative of the Federal ministry of health, Mrs. Ezechukwu Adaolise said, “97% of Nigerians especially children under the age of five and pregnant women suffer from the most common preventable public health problem, malaria, leading to absenteeism from school, offices, farms, markets, which causes low productivity and severe social and economic burden on communities and loss of billions of naira in treatment cost, prevention and loss of man power.”

The sensitisation campaign which was organised by the Catholic relief services observes that media as critical partner in Adamawa would help in fostering the goal of distributing about 2.4 million nets to every household in the state with each household having at least a net per two persons and a maximum of four nets per household.

The replacement campaign with the slogan, ‘One Net card, One net’ has an objective of engaging the media in the campaign for the effective use of LLINs through reporting and to ensure that the nets get to the desired users in the state.

Mrs. Ezechukwu said the nets were designed to maintain the utmost biological efficacy against mosquitoes for three years particularly where they are used under recommended conditions adding that media with the help if the media, the people of Adamawa and Nigerians will adopt a net use culture and a positive, long term and sustainable change and the media has the power to sustain the essence of the campaign through interesting and educative human interest stories.

Post Views: 15
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2.4m mosquito nets to reach Adamawa residents Oct.

— 3rd October 2017

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola Adamawa State Commissioner for health, Dr. Fatima Atiku Abubakar, has said the replacement campaign for Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) in the state would commence at the end of the October, after the exercise scheduled for 2014 was halted by the activities of Boko Haram insurgency in the state. She said…

  • Defection gale hits PDP in Edo

    — 3rd October 2017

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin Defection gale has hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, with the National President of  Road Transport Employers Association (RTEAN) and chieftain of the party, Alhaji Musa Isiwele, defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with hundreds of his supporters Uromi, Esan North East. In Esan West Local…

  • Senate laments state of Nigeria’s foreign missions

    — 3rd October 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja The Senate, on Tuesday, decried the state of Nigeria’s foreign missions. It said the condition of foreign missions was embarrassing. The upper legislative chamber also said that some foreign missions might soon lose their buildings to host countries, as a result of Nigeria’s inability to renovate the dilapidated structures. It also revealed that…

  • FCT police arrest 17 over sale of hard drugs

    — 3rd October 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Karu Divisional Police Headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have arrested 17 persons said to have engaged in the sale of marijuana and other hard drugs at the Karu abattoir. This was even as the police say it was on the trail of a drug baron said to be…

  • Bauchi govt. to distribute EU-UNICEF drugs, equipment Oct.12-13

    — 3rd October 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI The Bauchi State Government has announced October 12 and 13, as days for the distribution of the seven million Euros (N2. 4 billion) worth of medicines and health equipment to beneficiaries. The consignments had been donated by the European Union (EU), United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), PLAN International and other development partners…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share