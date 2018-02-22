$2.1bn arms deal: EFCC detains ex-Army chief, Ihejirika

James Ojo, Abuja

Anti-graft detectives at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, are questioning Azubuike Ihejirika, a former Chief of Army Staff, over his alleged involvement in the $2.1 billion arms procurement scandal.

A retired lieutenant-general, Ihejirika arrived the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, around 11:00am, yesterday and was subsequently ushered into an interrogation room.

Ihejirika, 62, was the first Ígbo officer to lead the Nigerian Army after the civil war ended in 1970. He led the Nigerian Army from September 2010 to January 2014.

He was allegedly dropped by former President Goodluck Jonathan, over his handling of the Boko Haram war.

Several top government officials of the Jonathan administration are facing trial over the disbursement of the money, including the former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd).

“He is being questioned in relation to the procurement of arms and ammunition during the time he held sway as chief of army staff,” an EFFC official said.

“He will be released on administrative bail as soon as preliminary interrogations are over,” another source under anonymity said.

As at yesterday night, he was still with the EFCC “answering questions.”

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, not answer calls to his mobile lines yesterday night.