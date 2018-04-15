The Sun News
Latest
15th April 2018 - $1b security fund: Bayelsa govt threatens court action against FG
15th April 2018 - BBOG lecture: Deliver your 2015 promises to Nigerians, Bakare tells Buhari
15th April 2018 - Buhari’s declaration: Allowing him again will spell doom
15th April 2018 - ‘Reforms, governance and development: Administrative experiments in reform and reform thinking’
15th April 2018 - 2019 election and under-age voting
15th April 2018 - State of the nation: I see total anarchy – Balarabe Musa
15th April 2018 - 2019: Buhari still best for Nigeria  – Von DG, Osita Okechukwu
15th April 2018 - 2019: Buhari ‘ll suffer greatest humiliation of his life –Okurounmu
15th April 2018 - 2019:  APC Senators, Reps divided over Buhari
15th April 2018 - Enugu community where masquerades rule the night
Home / National / $1b security fund: Bayelsa govt threatens court action against FG
court

$1b security fund: Bayelsa govt threatens court action against FG

— 15th April 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has threatened to sue the Federal Government if it fails to deduct the 13 per cent derivation component of the $1 it plans to withdraw from Excess Crude Account (ECA) to tackle insecurity in the country (ECA).

The state Governor, Seriake Dickson, had recently demanded that the 13 per cent derivation component of the fund be deducted from the fund before disbursing it.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who explained the state government’s position in a statement, yesterday, explained that the 13 percent derivation component of the money should be deducted and sent to the various oil producing states in the federation or else the state would approach the court to enforce the deduction.      Iworiso-Markson quoted Dickson as saying that withdrawing the $1 billion without deducting and paying the 13 per cent derivation to the oil producing states would amount to arm twisting them to make double contributions to the security fund.  According to him, “the Bayelsa State Government will approach the court to enforce deduction of the 13 per cent derivation component from the $1 billion ECA funds which the Federal Government claims it plans to withdraw to tackle insecurity.”

The statement added: “We have held meetings with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on this issue. We even backed it up with a formal letter to the President through the Vice President, which was taken to Abuja by the Deputy Governor and delivered by hand to the Vice President to underscore the importance we attach to the issue in question.

“Our position remains the same — while the state government is not opposing the planned withdrawal of the funds for security and indeed the general well-being of the society, it would be unfair and unjust to pull out the funds without releasing the 13 per cent to the oil producing states.

An arrangement that compels a group of states to contribute twice to the fund while their counterparts contribute only part of their statutory allocation cannot be said to be just. The constitution is clear on this and we shall approach the court to advocate our position.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

court

$1b security fund: Bayelsa govt threatens court action against FG

— 15th April 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has threatened to sue the Federal Government if it fails to deduct the 13 per cent derivation component of the $1 it plans to withdraw from Excess Crude Account (ECA) to tackle insecurity in the country (ECA). The state Governor, Seriake Dickson, had recently demanded that the 13…

  • Tunde Bakare BBOG

    BBOG lecture: Deliver your 2015 promises to Nigerians, Bakare tells Buhari

    — 15th April 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Founder of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday charged President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on the promises he made to Nigerians in 2015, insisting that it is constitutionally required for citizens to demand for their rights. Bakare also accused the President of failing to appoint women into sensitive positions in his…

  • Buhari

    Buhari’s declaration: Allowing him again will spell doom

    — 15th April 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu  His Grace, Most Rev. Emmanuel Olisa Chukwuma, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and Bishop of Enugu Diocese, was one of the clergymen and prominent Nigerians who had advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.  But the President last week threw away their pieces of…

  • nation

    State of the nation: I see total anarchy – Balarabe Musa

    — 15th April 2018

    …Says sufferings by Nigerians will lead to proletarian revolution … Urges Buhari to watch closely ACF, Ohanaeze, Afenifere Noah Ebije Former Kaduna State governor and National Chairman, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, has said that poverty and insecurity ravaging the country and soldiers being slaughtered like chickens by insurgents are factors that…

  • Nigeria

    2019: Buhari still best for Nigeria  – Von DG, Osita Okechukwu

    — 15th April 2018

    … Says president’ll use 2nd term to consolidate critical infrastructure Onyedika Agbedo President Muhammadu Buhari last Monday ended the many months of waiting by Nigerians by unveiling his second term bid at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council (NEC) meeting as he declared his intention to seek re-election in the 2019 presidential election….

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share