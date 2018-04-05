The Sun News
$1b arms procurement: FG risks NASS’ wrath if…. – Rep

— 5th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chairman, House Committee on Army, Rimande Shawulu, has warned of the grave consequences that await the non-confirmation  by the National Assembly of President Muhammadu Buhari’s $1 billion for the procurement of arms.

The Executive arm of government had said the money was meant to procure arms to help address insurgency and other insecurity in the country.

Shawulu, who made this known in an interview with journalists, said President Muhammadu Buhari lacked the constitutional powers to approve money for arms procurement without the mandate of the legislature.

He warned that any such move was bound to generate more trouble between the presidency and the National Assembly.

The federal lawmaker, while reacting to reports quoting the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, that President Buhari had approved the sum of $1 billion for procurement of arms to battle insecurity in the country said, there would be serious trouble if any money goes out for such purpose without approval from the Parliament.

Hon. Shawulu, who represents Donga/Ussa/Takum/Special Area Constituency of Taraba State in the National Assembly, spoke to journalists shortly after declaring open the Second  Procurement Awareness Seminar, organised by the Directorate of Procurement, Army Headquarters, as a  Special Guest of Honour.

Defence minister, Mansur Dan-Ali had, in an interview with State House correspondents said, “I can inform you that of recent, our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, gave approval for the purchase of more equipment for the military, worth $1 billion.”

But reacting to reporters’ questions who had sought his reaction on the reported approval President Buhari, Shawulu said, “The fact of the matter is that there are processes for money coming into the federation acounts and for the money being used.

“And the point too that we must note is that a lot of times,  pronouncements are policy statements and the policy statements are not just executed, it’s not as if as at yesterday, when the announcement was made, the federation account was debited. No, it doesn’t happen that way.

“When the president says he’s going to spend money, there’s a process that is followed before the money is spent. So I want you to understand that, it’s not as if  money has gone out.

“However, if money has gone out without parliamentary approval, that’s is a problem, it’s a very serious problem if money went out without parliamentary approval. ”

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant- General Tukur Buratai, in his address, maintained that the operational capability of the Nigerian Army today depends on the availability of requisite hardware, highly trained personnel and other essential resources.

Gen. Buratai said that in the past few years, the Nigerian Army “has no doubt taken robust steps and emplaced policies in enhancing its Procurement plans and processes with a view to meeting its  overarching constitutional roles.

He said the theme for this year’s seminar” Optimising the Operational Capabilities of the Nigerian Army through an Effective Procurement System”, was quite unique and significant, especially in view of the accute need to strengthen the capacity of the Nigerian Army towards meeting the present growing security challenges.

According to him, “The security challenges facing our dear country manifest in the forms of terrorism, insurgency, separatist movements and banditry  amongst others”.

He, therefore, charged participants to reflect on the theme bearing in mind the opportunities to enhance the Nigerian Army capabilities, building upon ongoing successes in” our  operational commitments and improving our Procurement methods as well as processes in line with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2007.“

“This seminar, therefore, provides a veritable platform for us to familiarise and educate ourselves sufficiently on the Procurement matters  that would enable the Nigerian Army compete successfully in the opportunities that arise from the implementation of the national budget.”

Also speaking, the Director of Procurement, Army Headquarters, Brig.-Gen. E. T. Essien, said the seminar was convened in line with the Nigerian Army training directive 2018.

He said the seminar was aimed at developing the capacity of the Nigerian Army personnel on procurement procedures in accordance with the Public Procurement Act, PPA 2007.

