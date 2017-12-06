19th Akarigbo receives staff of office Thursday

From: Moshood Adebayo

The rich cultural heritage of the Remo people will be on display, on Thursday, in Sagamu, the political headquarters of Remoland, Ogun State, as Oba Babatunde Ajayi, will be formally installed the 19th Akarigbo.

The event is slated to hold at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu, with Governor Ibikunle Amosun formally presenting the new monarch with his official staff of office.

Oba Ajayi, had few weeks ago, been coronated after undergoing traditional rites during mandatory seclusion (Ipebi).

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Emir of Kano and other eminent royal fathers and dignitaries within and outside the country are expected to grace the occasion.

The 52-year-old monarch, who is a chartered accountant and legal practitioner, was elected the new Akarigbo last August.

Details later…