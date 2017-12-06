The Sun News
Latest
6th December 2017 - 19th Akarigbo receives staff of office Thursday
6th December 2017 - Why Jerusalem’s status is so controversial
6th December 2017 - Abia women in Lagos inaugurate umio
6th December 2017 - Imo govt. renames new ministry, blames ‘printer’s devil’ for misrepresentation
6th December 2017 - Plot to kill British Prime Minister foiled
6th December 2017 - N’ Korea missile test raises flight safety concerns
6th December 2017 - Russia fumes over Olympic ban, awaits Putin verdict
6th December 2017 - Iran denies US accusation of destabilising region
6th December 2017 - Osinbajo finds Adamawa town deserted
6th December 2017 - Misau vs IGP: Court adjourns trial till Jan. 15
Home / National / 19th Akarigbo receives staff of office Thursday

19th Akarigbo receives staff of office Thursday

— 6th December 2017

From: Moshood Adebayo

The rich cultural heritage of the Remo people  will be on display, on Thursday, in Sagamu, the political headquarters of Remoland, Ogun State, as Oba Babatunde Ajayi, will be formally installed  the 19th Akarigbo.

The event is  slated to hold at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu, with Governor Ibikunle Amosun formally  presenting the new monarch with his official staff of office.

Oba Ajayi, had few weeks ago, been coronated after undergoing traditional rites during mandatory seclusion (Ipebi).

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Emir of Kano and other eminent royal fathers and dignitaries within and outside the country  are expected to grace the occasion.

The 52-year-old monarch, who is a chartered accountant and legal practitioner, was elected  the new Akarigbo last August.

Details later…

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

19th Akarigbo receives staff of office Thursday

— 6th December 2017

From: Moshood Adebayo The rich cultural heritage of the Remo people  will be on display, on Thursday, in Sagamu, the political headquarters of Remoland, Ogun State, as Oba Babatunde Ajayi, will be formally installed  the 19th Akarigbo. The event is  slated to hold at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu, with Governor Ibikunle Amosun formally  presenting…

  • Imo govt. renames new ministry, blames ‘printer’s devil’ for misrepresentation

    — 6th December 2017

    The Rochas Okorocha administration has blamed the printer’s devil, for the wrong christening of the Ministry of Happiness. Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, said the typographic error led to the naming of the ministry as the Ministry of Happiness and Couples Fulfilment.It is now called Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment….

  • Plot to kill British Prime Minister foiled

    — 6th December 2017

    The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that two men arrested last week had been charged with terrorism offenses and would appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the men were arrested by its Counter Terrorism Command on November 28. It identified them as Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20,…

  • Osinbajo finds Adamawa town deserted

    — 6th December 2017

    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited several villages and towns in Adamawa State, on Tuesday, affected by recent communal violence, that led to killings of people and destruction of property. Among places visited were Numan and Dong, but Osinbajo and his team were surprised to find that Kikan, another community affected had been deserted by its…

  • Misau vs IGP: Court adjourns trial till Jan. 15

    — 6th December 2017

    An FCT High Court in Maitama, has adjourned until January 15, for commencement of trial of Senator Isah Misau representing Bauchi Central Senatorial district of Bauchi State. The case before Justice Ishaq Bello was adjourned on the instance of the court. Misau was dragged before the court by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share