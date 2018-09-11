– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - LSETF opens application window for micro enterprises
11th September 2018 - Abramovich approves Chelsea’s crest redesign
11th September 2018 - Adeosun: A soft landing
11th September 2018 - Ilechukwu may dump MFM FC 
11th September 2018 - Uncertain political landscape
11th September 2018 - Fed Cup tie a good test for Enyimba -Oladapo
11th September 2018 - 2001: Terrorists hit World Trade Centre
11th September 2018 - Winners named in Union Bank’s Campus Innovation Challenge
11th September 2018 - How investors can earn interest on corporate bond
11th September 2018 - Rising Sun School awards scholarship to 6 pupils
Home / World News / 1991: Plane crash claims 14 in Texas
1991

1991: Plane crash claims 14 in Texas

— 11th September 2018

A Continental Express commuter plane crashes in Texas near Houston, killing 14 people, on this day in 1991. The accident was caused by poor communication by the maintenance crew during a shift change.

The Brazilian-made Embraer 120 aircraft was scheduled for maintenance the afternoon before its scheduled 7 a.m. flight on September 11.  Short of workers, an inspector was drafted to assist the afternoon maintenance crew.

The inspector worked on putting the screws on the plane’s horizontal stabilizer but did not finish the job. When his shift was over, he told the foreman about the remaining screws but did not write it down, as proper procedure required.

The foreman failed to tell the workers on the late-night shift about the unfinished work; they saw the horizontal stabilizer in its correct position and did not notice that all the screws were not properly in place.

READ ALSO Hijrah: Osun Govt. declares Tuesday public holiday

The Embraer 120 took off on time as Continental Express Flight 2574 with 14 people on board. It broke up in the air over Eagle Lake, Texas, killing everyone on board.

A subsequent investigation by the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) clearly identified the direct cause of the crash though there was some disagreement about the underlying cause. The majority of the board held the maintenance technicians culpable for not following proper procedure.

The NTSB’s Dr. Jon Lauber, however, blamed the corporate culture of Continental Express for the disaster.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LSETF

LSETF opens application window for micro enterprises

— 11th September 2018

In line with its mandate to provide access to financial and institutional support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), has announced the opening of its loan application process for small businesses and start-ups operating in the state. According to the Fund, applicants intending to secure funding of…

  • union bank

    Winners named in Union Bank’s Campus Innovation Challenge

    — 11th September 2018

    Winners have emerged in the Union Bank Campus Innovation Challenge, following a pitch event which held recently in Lagos. The Innovation Challenge provided a platform for students of tertiary institutions to present innovative, technology-driven ideas that address social and business challenges, for a chance to attract financial and mentorship support from one of Nigeria’s most…

  • bond

    How investors can earn interest on corporate bond

    — 11th September 2018

    Omodele Adigun A Corporate bond is a debt security issued by a corporation and sold to investors. The backing for the bond is usually the payment ability of the company, which is typically money to be earned from future operations. In some cases, the company’s physical assets may be used as collateral for bonds. Corporate…

  • CITN

    Tax returns without CITN Seal, Stamp void by January

    — 11th September 2018

    From next January, all tax returns without the stamp and seal of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) prepared and submitted to FIRS on behalf of tax payers will no longer be accepted by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). This was disclosed by Mr. Adefisayo Awogbade, the registrar and Chief Executive of…

  • ecobank

    Ecobank launches Emerald Business Club

    — 11th September 2018

    Ecobank Nigeria has launched its Emerald Business Club, an electronic platform aimed at offering convenience, accessible banking services especially to small and medium size enterprises, local corporates and various clients in the commercial sector. The initiative was launched in Lagos last week. The outgoing Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Charles Kie, explained that the new product…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share