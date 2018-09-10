– The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2018 - 1976: Jets collide over Zagreb
10th September 2018 - My presidential aspiration has divine backing, says Osakwe
10th September 2018 - School feeding: N35 not enough for quality meal –Vendors
10th September 2018 - 2019 presidency: David Mark gets NDA alumni endorsement
10th September 2018 - 2018 polls: Cameroon separatists block regional capital
10th September 2018 - 2003: IGP offers assaulted journalist ASP position
10th September 2018 - No rift between Bafarawa and me – Tambuwal
10th September 2018 - 20 killed as plane crashes into lake in South Sudan
10th September 2018 - ANC denies reports of plot to oust Ramaphosa
10th September 2018 - 2019 presidency: CUPP to name joint candidate after party primaries
Home / World News / 1976: Jets collide over Zagreb
zagreb

1976: Jets collide over Zagreb

— 10th September 2018

Two jets collided in mid-air over Zagreb, Yugoslavia, killing 176 people, on this day in 1976. Errors by an air-traffic controller led to this deadly collision.

During the Cold War, flights between Europe and the Far East were routed around the nations of the Soviet bloc. This made the Zagreb air-traffic control region, in non-aligned Yugoslavia, one of the busiest in the world.

Still, it had a staff of only 30 people. Because it lacked sophisticated technology, Zagreb air-traffic control relied on pilots transmitting their positions to controllers so that they could chart planes’ progress.

READ ALSO 2003: IGP offers assaulted journalist ASP position

Ideally, the controllers would have been able to track planes themselves using radar.

British Airways Flight 476 left Heathrow Airport in London for Istanbul, Turkey, at 9:30am. The Trident 3B was carrying 54 passengers and eight crew members.

As the flight reached German air space, an Inex charter airline flight took off from Split on the Yugoslavian coast carrying 108 West German passengers returning to Cologne from a holiday.

Both planes were on course to go through the Zagreb region.

Meanwhile, Zagreb’s air-traffic control staff was working short-handed because one of the controllers was late for work. Gradimir Tasic was in charge of getting the planes through the area. Tasic, the youngest controller on duty,
was working his third straight 12-hour day and his assistant was not present.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OSAKWE

My presidential aspiration has divine backing, says Osakwe

— 10th September 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja A presidential aspirant, Amb. Felix Osakwe, has said his presidential aspiration has divine backing, especially for choosing the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2019 general election. Osakwe, who disclosed this, on Sunday, after picking his nomination form, at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, promised that 60 per cent of his ministers…

  • SCHOOL FEEDING

    School feeding: N35 not enough for quality meal –Vendors

    — 10th September 2018

    Some food vendors of the Federal Government’s Home Grown School Feeding Programme in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Sunday, complained that N35 is grossly inadequate to prepare a quality meal. The vendors told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaura that they supplied the food at N50 per plate, with N35…

  • DAVID MARK

    2019 presidency: David Mark gets NDA alumni endorsement

    — 10th September 2018

    The Alumni Association of the 3rd Regular Course of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has endorsed presidential aspirant, David Mark, according to a statement issued by his media assistant, Paul Mumeh. Members of the association declared that the former Senate President, Mark, is the stimulus needed to address the security, socio-political and economic challenges facing the…

  • 2003

    2003: IGP offers assaulted journalist ASP position

    — 10th September 2018

    Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Tafa Balogun, on this day in September 2003 promised to enlist the Daily Independent photographer, Mr. Akintunde Akinyele, who was assaulted by some mobile policemen attached to Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s convoy, into the force as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). Balogun said the gesture could only…

  • BAFARAWA

    No rift between Bafarawa and me – Tambuwal

    — 10th September 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has denied any rift between himself and a former governor of the state, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, over their roles as party leaders in the state. Governor Tambuwal said since his defection to the party, he has had a cordial relationship with leaders and members and…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share