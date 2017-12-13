197 passengers make Med-View Airline’s inaugural flight to Dubai

By Louis Ibah

The Nigerian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mr. Mohammed Remi, is seeking the participation of more Nigerian airlines in the air lifting of cargo and passengers on the Nigeria – United Arab Emirate’s route

Remi, who spoke during a reception organised at the weekend to welcome Medview Airline’s inaugural flight to Dubai, lamented the huge losses to the nation’s economy of the monopoly enjoyed over the years by Emirates and Etihad on that route, saying that the Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) signed by the two countries allowed for carriers from both countries to operate from Lagos and Abuja into Dubai and Abu Dhabi. His advice came at the weekend, as 197 passengers flew on the Medview Airline’s Lagos – Abuja – Dubai inaugural flight which was operated using a Boeing 767-300 aircraft. Remi described the patronage as a feat considering that it amounted to an over 80 percent passenger capacity on the aircraft. But he regretted that the essence of the BASA which targeted the growth and prosperity of Nigerian carriers, with job creation to local pilots, cabin crew, travel and tour agents and the economy appear not to have been realised as those route were left to the two UAE carriers to operate as monopoly. He, therefore, welcomed the entry of Medview into the Dubai route and expressed the optimism that another carrier will fly into Abu Dhabi. Medview Airline CEO, Mr. Muneer Bankole in his speech decried the lack of cooperation from the Federal Government for local airlines wishing to make a foray into international routes. Bankole said the management of the airline went through very difficult situations and bottlenecks created by the UAE government to frustrate their entry, but that they were able to surmount those challenges the hard way as the Nigerian Government failed to give the carrier the needed support. “Dubai is the new world, this is where everyone is coming to. But we don’t have the backing of the government like Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates, or British Airways. We passed through a lot of hurdles, but we thank God that we were able to make it. We have brought a Nigerian product to Dubai and we urge Nigerians to patronise the airline operations on this route,” Bankole said.

On-board the inaugural flight were the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Aisha Jumai Al Hassan; the Managing Director of Med-View Airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole; Super Eagles striker, Odion Igalo; the representatives of the Minister of State for Aviation; representative of the Oba of Lagos, top officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and some aviation journalists.