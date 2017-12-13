The Sun News
197 passengers make Med-View Airline inaugural flight to Dubai
NEMA seeks involvement of states in rehabilitating returnees from Libya
Nigeria denounces discrimination, hatred in any form
FG to create incentive regime to encourage local investors -Osinbajo
Turkey pushes for Palestinian full occupation of East Jerusalem
Lafarge accused of 'hiding elements' from terror financing investigation
Men's upper body strength accounts for 70% attractiveness to women – study
Expectations low as Muslim leaders meet on Jerusalem
Liberia to hold run-off vote on Dec. 26
Forget recession, celebrate Christmas in best way –Cleric urges Christians
197 passengers make Med-View Airline inaugural flight to Dubai

By Louis Ibah                                                  . The Nigerian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mr. Mohammed Remi is seeking the participation of more Nigerian air lines in the air lifting of cargo…

  • NEMA seeks involvement of states in rehabilitating returnees from Libya

    — 13th December 2017

    Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mustapha Maihajja,  has urged states to facilitate the rehabilitation of their indigenes who voluntarily returned from Libya. He made the call Tuesday night in Lagos while receiving 142 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya. Maihajja, who was represented by Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, NEMA’s South-West Zonal Coordinator, stressed the…

  • Nigeria denounces discrimination, hatred in any form

    — 13th December 2017

    Nigeria restated its commitment to work with all States that share its ideal of a world free of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. Minister, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Mr Alex Ajayi, delivered Nigeria’s statement at a debate on ‘Elimination of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance’ at the UN…

  • FG to create incentive regime to encourage local investors -Osinbajo

    — 13th December 2017

    …As VP inaugurates 3m litres tank farm in Ogun From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government has started work on the creation of incentive regime to encourage local industries to grow. Osinbajo, who noted that private sector remained the driver of Nigeria’s economy, also disclosed that a presidential committee has…

  • Men’s upper body strength accounts for 70% attractiveness to women – study

    — 13th December 2017

    Men’s upper body strength accounts for 70 per cent of attractiveness to women, a new study published by Griffith University, in Australia, has shown. According to the study, wide shoulders, big muscles and abundant physical strength are still the most important underlying factors that subconsciously affect a woman’s judgment when choosing a partner. “Among our…

