2019: Taraba monarch urges youths to register for PVCs

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Chairman of Taraba State Council of Chiefs and Aku Uka of Wukari Kindom Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi, on Wednesday, urged thousands youths in the state to go and register to obtain the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) so that they could participate actively in the forthcoming general elections in the country.

The royal father made the call when the youths paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Wukari as part of their activities for the Ten Thousand Youths Match for Governor Darius Ishaku.

The Taraba monarch said that coming out in solidarity match to endorse the governor was not out of place as they have the right to take their political stance but cautioned that such efforts would become futile if they failed to obtain their voter’s card that would enable them yo chose leaders of their choice at the election.

Said he, “I welcome you to my palace as my doors are open to everyone. You have the right to express your political affiliation and to endorse candidates of your choice.

“However, such rallies come to nothing if, in the end you cannot vote for these candidates. It is therefore important that you mobilise all the youths to first of all go and register to obtain their voter’s card. That is the first and most important rally and endorsement. For now, I am not open to political discussion but at the right time, you will know my position”, the Royal father said.

The zonal coordinator of Movement for re-election of Darius Dickson Ishaku 2019 (DDI 2019), Mr. Samuel Ezra Ado, told the Aku Uka that the group was at his palace to pay homage and inform and seek his consent for ten thousand youths across the zone to proceed with the rally in his Chiefdom.