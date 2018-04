NAN

At least, 19 people were killed when a bus plunged into a river in Kenya’s Rift Valley Region, authorities said on Wednesday.

Also, 40 people more were injured in the accident which occurred on Tuesday as the vehicle was travelling from near Lake Victoria to the

capital, Nairobi, Red Cross South Rift Regional Manager, Nicholas Kemboi, told dpa.

A local official, George Natembeya, said the accident happened when the bus hit a lorry and then veered off the road into the river.

He said a traffic controller had given the wrong road signal, leading to the accident.

Road accidents are not uncommon in Kenya with another accident on the same road in 2013 killing 41 people. (dpa/NAN)