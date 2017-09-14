The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2017 - 19 dead, 31 missing after boat capsizes in India
14th September 2017 - FG, NLNG sign N120b contract to construct Bonny-Bodo road
14th September 2017 - Academics, politicians, others gather in Osun to discuss S’ West future 
14th September 2017 - Kanu backs out of talks with S’East govs
14th September 2017 - 25 students, teachers killed Kuala Lumpur school fire
14th September 2017 - UK pledges to support Nigeria, neighbours to defeat Boko Haram
14th September 2017 - NAF begins another medical outreach in Borno
14th September 2017 - Nigerian journalist, Abang, 3 others win Dag Hammarskjöld award
14th September 2017 - Vandalism responsible for dip in oil production – Baru
14th September 2017 - BREAKING: Doctors suspend strike
Home / World News / 19 dead, 31 missing after boat capsizes in India

19 dead, 31 missing after boat capsizes in India

— 14th September 2017

A boat crowded with construction workers capsized in the Yamuna River in northern India early Thursday and at least 19 people have drowned, officials said.

A search is underway for missing passengers, said senior police officer Ram Kumar.

More than 60 people were on the boat when it capsized near Baghpat town in Uttar Pradesh state early Thursday.

At least 10 people swam to safety while about 31 passengers are missing. Nineteen bodies had been pulled out of the river, Kumar said.

Authorities were investigating, though they believe overcrowding was a likely cause. The boat had a capacity for only 35 passengers, said district magistrate Bhawani Singh.

The workers crossed the river every day to their place of work in Baghpat, Singh said.

Accidents are common in India as many ferries are poorly built and often overcrowded, and there is little regard for safety regulations.

Heavy monsoon rains have flooded rivers in parts of India, where boats are often the main mode of transport in remote areas. (GulfNews)

Post Views: 15
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG, NLNG sign N120b contract to construct Bonny-Bodo road

— 14th September 2017

The Ministry of Power, Works and Housing has signed a tripartite agreement of N120 billion with Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and Julius Berger Plc. for the construction of Bonny-Bodo road. The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, at the tripartite agreement and contract signing on Wednesday in Abuja said the project would…

  • Academics, politicians, others gather in Osun to discuss S’ West future 

    — 14th September 2017

    From: Chinelo Obogo The South-West participation in national governance would be the focus of a one-day conference in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Friday. The confab, organised by the Urban Media Ltd, in conjunction with the Osun State Government, according to a release by the organisers, would be chaired by a former governor of the state,…

  • Kanu backs out of talks with S’East govs

    — 14th September 2017

    Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has backed out of the planned talks between the group and the South-East Governors Forum. On August 30, Kanu  had met with the governors at the Enugu State Government House where both parties agreed to hold further talks to seek an amicable resolution to the issues…

  • UK pledges to support Nigeria, neighbours to defeat Boko Haram

    — 14th September 2017

    The United Kingdom government has reiterated its support to Nigeria and neighbouring countries to defeat the destructive Boko Haram terrorists in the Northeast and the Lake Chad Basin region. The country’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Matthew Rycroft, made the pledge in his statement on Wednesday at the Security Council briefing on the Lake Chad…

  • NAF begins another medical outreach in Borno

    — 14th September 2017

    The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Thursday says it has commenced another round of medical outreach programme in Borno State. The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja. According to Adesanya, the new round of medical outreach programme was primarily aimed at enhancing available…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share