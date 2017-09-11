19 burnt to death in Kano auto crash

From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than 19 people were confirmed deed in an auto crash that occurred along Kano Bichi Expressway in Kano State, on Saturday night .

Acting Sector Commander of the Federal Road safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Tijjani Mohammed, told Daily Sun that the accident occurred at a spot near a popular farm, Garba Bichi Farm , happened around 8:30p.m.

He said that the accident which involved two commercial buses was as a result of wrongful overtaking and over speeding adding that the vehicles went up in flames as a result of the crash.

According to him, 18 people were burned beyond recognition while one of the causality that was rushed to the hospital eventually gave up the ghost.

He said that other victims of the accident were rushed to Bichi General Hospital for prompt medical attention by his officers and other sympathisers.

He advised commercial drivers to be care on the road even as he commiserated with the families of the deceased.

A witness, Alhaji Usman Pele, said that the accident attracted huge number of sympathisers and security agencies, some of whom were shedding tears on account of the extend of horror it generated.