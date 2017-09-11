The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2017 - 19 burnt to death in Kano auto crash
11th September 2017 - Kano targets top three at NYG
11th September 2017 - Recession: Nigerians disagree with FG over exit claim
11th September 2017 - We’ve empowered 10,000 young entreprenuers with organic farming –Berry, Contech Global boss
11th September 2017 - Osinbajo commends Obaseki, WACOT on Edo fertiliser
11th September 2017 - Africa’s food production to hit $1tr by 2030-New report
11th September 2017 - FMN’s investments in agro-allied business to save $370m annually
11th September 2017 - Absence of cassava processing facilities escalating by-products import bill to N2tr
11th September 2017 - Make millions manufacturing school bag
11th September 2017 - How Executive Order’ll boost manufacturing sector – SON
Home / Cover / National / 19 burnt to death in Kano auto crash

19 burnt to death in Kano auto crash

— 11th September 2017

 From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than 19 people were confirmed deed in an auto crash that occurred  along Kano Bichi  Expressway in Kano State, on Saturday night .

Acting Sector Commander of the Federal Road safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed  Tijjani Mohammed, told Daily Sun that the accident occurred  at  a spot near a popular farm, Garba Bichi Farm , happened around 8:30p.m.

He said that the accident which involved two commercial buses was as a result of wrongful overtaking and over speeding adding that the vehicles went up in flames as a result of the crash.

According to him, 18 people were burned beyond recognition while one of the causality that was rushed to the hospital eventually gave up the ghost.

He said that other victims of the accident were rushed to Bichi General Hospital  for prompt medical attention by his officers and other sympathisers.

He advised commercial drivers to be care on the road even as he commiserated with the families of the deceased.

A witness, Alhaji Usman Pele, said that the accident attracted huge number of sympathisers and security agencies, some of whom were shedding tears on account of the extend of horror it generated.
Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

19 burnt to death in Kano auto crash

— 11th September 2017

 From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano No fewer than 19 people were confirmed deed in an auto crash that occurred  along Kano Bichi  Expressway in Kano State, on Saturday night . Acting Sector Commander of the Federal Road safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed  Tijjani Mohammed, told Daily Sun that the accident occurred  at  a spot near a popular farm, Garba Bichi Farm , happened around…

  • Recession: Nigerians disagree with FG over exit claim

    — 11th September 2017

    …Urge Buhari to provide jobs, amenities to prove case By Omodele Adigun, Isaac Anumihe and Chinwendo Obienyi As if to echo President Muhammadu Buhari, reactions on the emergence of the country from recession, Nigerians are demanding better living conditions as proof that the nation is really out of recession. A cross section of Nigerians sounded out…

  • We’ve empowered 10,000 young entreprenuers with organic farming –Berry, Contech Global boss

    — 11th September 2017

    By Amechi Ogbonna Mr. Roheen Berry is the Managing Director of Contec Global Group, a billion dollar enterprise, leveraging technology to meet the rising demands of Nigeria’s population growth and globalisation.  In this interview with Daily Sun in Lagos, Berry spoke extensively on what his company is doing to improve Nigeria’s agricultural sector in line…

  • Osinbajo commends Obaseki, WACOT on Edo fertiliser

    — 11th September 2017

    Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has lauded the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and WACOT Limited for joining forces to revitalise a fertiliser plant, which had been non-functional for about 14 years in the state. The Vice President, who made the commendation recently at the commissioning of the Edo Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited,…

  • Africa’s food production to hit $1tr by 2030-New report

    — 11th September 2017

    The power of entrepreneurship and free market economy is driving Africa’s economic growth from food production, as businesses waking up to opportunities of a rapidly growing food market in Africa that may be worth more than $1 trillion each year by 2030 to substitute imports with high value food made in Africa. This was the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share