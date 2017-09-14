The Sun News
18th anniversary: MASSOB insists on Biafra restoration

18th anniversary: MASSOB insists on Biafra restoration

— 14th September 2017

•They want to cause war, says Uwazuruike

Two pro-Biafra factions yesterday, disagreed sharply on the way forward for agitation, during the 18th anniversary for secession.

The Uchenna Madu-led Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) said the struggle will continue despite what it called  “harassment and intimidation by the security agents in Nigeria.”

But, the Chief Ralph Uwazurike-led Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra / Biafra Independent Movement (MASSOB- BIM) accused other splinter groups  of planning to cause war in Nigeria by their actions.

Regardless, Madu, who spoke during the 18th anniversary celebration of the agitation at the Rojemmy Sport Complex, Oba, said they will continue with the struggle from where the Head of State of the defunct Republic of Biafra, late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, left it and noted that no man, no power, no threat will stop Biafra struggle.

“We do not hate Nigeria, it is because of injustice we have found in Nigeria and the way the Igbos are treated that we are fighting for Biafra.

“We love Nigeria more than those who claimed to love Nigeria. If you go to any part of the country, you will see Igbos developing the place, building houses.

“We must continue the journey for Biafra restoration as handed over by Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu. They are afraid of us that is why they are deploying troops in Biafra land.

“We are not moved by the Operation Python Dance…

“We say enough is enough for slavery, intimidation and relegation to the background. We are Biafrans and they should allow us to be. MASSOB under my leadership is the same with IPOB.”

But, Uwazurike, who spoke in Onitsha, Anambra State, urged the Hausa community to report provocations  directed at them to the law enforcement agents and noted that  the strategy of the detractors is to “foment trouble with the Hausa communities in the South East and South South so that our people in the North may be attacked.

“They recently provoked a quit notice from the Northern Youth leaders. I travelled to Arewa House, in Kaduna, to douse the tension.

“Their new strategy now is to attack Hausa communities in the South East and South South, to achieve their nefarious intentions. All hands must be on deck to ensure that these evil plans did not see the light of the day.

“Without being immodest, I am the originator of the New Biafra Struggle. I recruited every operator in this struggle, the good, the bad and the ugly.

“The new Biafra struggle was intended to be a long-term process, backed by non-violent initiatives.

“There is no shortcut. 

“We are happy to announce that, after 18 years of the struggle, we are still in the saddle. We are stronger and more determined. We enjoin our misled comrades who followed the wrong way to trace back their steps to the original concepts. The struggle continues,” Uwazuruike said.

