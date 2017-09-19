The Sun News
Home / National / 185 resident doctors from West Africa undergo training at UITH

185 resident doctors from West Africa undergo training at UITH

— 19th September 2017

A total of 185 resident doctors across West African countries are
currently undergoing a two-week intensive training at University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

The training Coordinator, Dr. Peter Adeoye, told newsmen on the sideline of the event in Ilorin on Tuesday that the programme was organised by West African College of Surgeons.

According to him, the essence of the training is to develop more professional surgeons to world class standard.

Adeoye said the training was aimed at exposing doctors to specialised aspects of surgery through lectures and practical work.

He added that “this is a yearly programme of the West African College of Surgeons aimed at
producing surgeons in various specialised areas in the West African sub-region.

“UITH is hosting this for the first time and it is a two-week intensive programme that touches on every aspect of surgery.”

Adeoye said the training would go a long way in eradicating possibilities of complication during surgical operations.

He further said that surgery could only be a life-saving intervention where the provision of surgical services was professionally carried out by trained doctors.

“This training is relevant to resident doctors and that is why we at UITH attached much importance to it.

“This is because resident doctors are doctors aspiring to be fellows, specialists and consultants in the field of surgery.”

The West African College of Surgeons is a professional organisation that promotes education, training, examinations and research in surgery in Africa. (NAN)

