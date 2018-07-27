1,839 corps members sworn-in in Delta

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A total of 1,839 members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) were on Thursday sworn-in in Delta State for the 2018 batch ‘B’ orientation course.

The ceremony which took place at the permanent site of the NYSC camp at Issele-Uku, Aniocha North council was presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by his Commissioner for Youths Development, Mr. Karo Ilolo.

Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Mr. Omotade Benjamin gave the breakdown of the figure as 985 males and 854 females.

Benjamin said all the corps members had completed their documentation before the swearing-in ceremony which he described as a sacred activity that must be observed for commencement of the one year patriotic and selfless service to the nation.

He told the corps members to see the oath of allegiance as a good reminder and reference point to their transition from student restiveness and militancy to the world of determined and responsible leadership.

“This unique transition today compels you to live up to expectations and responsibilities this new status places on you. As you transit to leaders, please do well to join the growing crop of solution providers and contribute your own quota to resolving some of the challenges confronting our nation.

“The orientation course has been painstakingly planned and structured to be educating and fulfilling. As camp administration is participatory, I admonish you to identify with any of the committees on camp and in the process test your skills and innate talents which are necessary tools for any leader who desires to excel,” he said.

Addressing the corps members, Governor Okowa said the call to national service “is a call to sacrifice, patriotism, dedication, perseverance and humility,” assuring that his administration will continue to ensure that the welfare of corps members is enhanced.

He urged them to be above board in their dealings especially those that will be recruited as ad-hoc staff by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2019 general election.

“Please shun all temptations and distractions that can undermine the electoral process. By now, I expect you to be aware that the future of this great country belongs to your generation. Therefore, take your destinies in your hands by resolving to do what is right and in good conscience at all time,” the governor said.