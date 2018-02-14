The Sun News
Buhari mourns Lugga, Baba-Ahmed, 21 Bauchi students

Buhari mourns Lugga, Baba-Ahmed, 21 Bauchi students

— 14th February 2018

NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the former chairman of the Bank of the North, Alhaji Muhammad Lugga, who died after a prolonged illness.

In a message of condolence issued on his behalf by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said he was deeply touched by the passing of the prominent banker and politician.

The President recalled with pride how Lugga used his extensive experience to revive the defunct Bank of the North which was at the verge of collapse on account of poor management.

He extended his condolences to the Government of Zamfara State and family of the late Lugga and prayed to Allah to forgive his gentle soul.

President Buhari, in another message, also condoled with the Baba-Ahmed family, the government and people of Kaduna state over the death of Mahmoon Baba-Ahmed, a reputable journalist known for courage, statesmanship and professionalism.

Meanwhile, the President has also sent his condolence to the Government of Bauchi State over the death of 21 students and teachers of Government Day Junior Secondary School, Misau, Bauchi state.

The students and three teachers died on Tuesday in a ghastly automobile accident on their way from Kano after an excursion trip.

The bus conveying the victims collided head-on with an articulated vehicle along Kano to Gaya road in Kano state, resulting in the death of 11 male and 10 female students, as well as their teachers.

The President prayed to Allah to accept the souls of the deceased and forgive their sins. (NAN)

