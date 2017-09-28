The Sun News
Latest
28th September 2017 - 180 passengers escape death as Taliban launches rocket attack on India-bound plane
28th September 2017 - Appointment of New Judges: Lawyers hopes for speedy justice
28th September 2017 - Today is world Rabies Day
28th September 2017 - Hugh Hefner, founder Playboy magazine is dead
28th September 2017 - Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at age 91
28th September 2017 - Japan dissolves parliament ahead of tough election battle
28th September 2017 - US position on IPOB, unfortunate, unacceptable – FG
28th September 2017 - Life on Earth may date back 3.95b years – Study
28th September 2017 - Cholera poses grave risks to pregnant women in Northeast – UNFPA
28th September 2017 - BREAKING: Fayose declares presidential ambition today in Abuja
Home / World News / 180 passengers escape death as Taliban launches rocket attack on India-bound plane

180 passengers escape death as Taliban launches rocket attack on India-bound plane

— 28th September 2017

Nearly 180 passengers and crew on board a Delhi-bound SpiceJet plane from Kabul had a narrow escape, on Wednesday, when the Taliban launched a rocket attack on the Hamid Karzai International Airport in the Afghan capital.
At the time of the rocket attack, SpiceJet’s SG 22 Kabul-Delhi flight was preparing for take-off at the airport.
“The boarding for SpiceJet flight SG 22 operating Kabul-Delhi was almost complete when the incident took place. Passengers and crew were safely deboarded and taken to the terminal building. There was no damage to the aircraft,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.
Several rockets were reportedly fired toward the airport in the Afghan capital. One of the rockets struck a home near the airport, wounding five persons.
The Taliban has said on Twitter that US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis, who was visiting Kabul, was the target of the attack.
The SpiceJet flight was scheduled for take-off at 11.20 am but as the Kabul airport came under attack, the passengers were made to de-board the plane and were escorted to the terminal building.
SpiceJet operates five flights every week to Kabul.
Air India too has direct flights to Kabul four times a week but did not have a flight scheduled yesterday, according to an airline source.
The attack came hours after Mr Mattis arrived in the Afghan capital, the first member of Donald Trump cabinet to visit the war-torn country since his pledge to stay the course in America’s longest war. (KhaleejTimes)

 

Post Views: 8
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Appointment of New Judges: Lawyers hopes for speedy justice

— 28th September 2017

A cross-section of lawyers, who specialised in labour matters, have expressed the hope that appointment of 19 additional judges of the National Industrial Court (NICN) will assist speedy dispensation of justice. The lawyers made their views known in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja. They noted that the…

  • Today is world Rabies Day

    — 28th September 2017

    Rabies is a vaccine-preventable viral disease. Rabies is an infectious viral disease that is almost always fatal following the onset of clinical symptoms. In up to 99% of cases, domestic dogs are responsible for rabies virus transmission to humans. Yet, rabies can affect both domestic and wild animals. It is spread to people through bites…

  • Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at age 91

    — 28th September 2017

    (Reuters) – Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who helped usher in the 1960s sexual revolution with his groundbreaking men’s magazine and built a business empire around his libertine lifestyle, died on Wednesday at the age of 91, Playboy Enterprises said. Hefner, once called the “prophet of pop hedonism” by Time magazine, peacefully passed away at his…

  • US position on IPOB, unfortunate, unacceptable – FG

    — 28th September 2017

    The Federal Government has described as “unfortunate” and “unacceptable,” the position of the US Government over the declaration of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the government position Wednesday night in London when he featured on BBC Television programme, “Focus on…

  • Life on Earth may date back 3.95b years – Study

    — 28th September 2017

    Rudimentary life may have existed on Earth 3.95 billion years ago, a time when our infant planet was being bombarded by comets and had hardly any oxygen, researchers said Wednesday. A team presented what they say is the oldest-known fossil evidence for life on the Blue Planet — grains of graphite, a form of carbon,…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share