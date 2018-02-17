18 schools set for PwC Chess4Change tourney

Eighteen schools have indicated their readiness to vie for honours in this year’s edition of the PwC Chess4Change tournament.

The tourney which is in three phases, according the organisers, is slated between February 4 and May 15 in the state.

The Principal Partner, PwC, Mr. Pedro Omotuamhen, emphasised the commitment of company to the Chess4Change program, stressing that they are also committed to development of students in the state.

He added that expansion of the program to other schools is to enable the spread of the benefits of the program to other communities in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Tandoh also commended PwC and the Ministry of Education for their contribution to the success of the Chess4Change Initiative.

He also expressed his delight at the concept of merging education and sports stating that he would recommend it for the commission’s programmes.

“Chess is not just a game, but an educational and developmental tool,” Tandoh pointed out.

The new schools invited for the 2018 PwC Chess4Change program are; CMS Girls Senior Grammar School, Bariga; Ajayi Crowther Memorial Grammar School; Eva Adelaja Senior Girls Grammar School, Bariga; Euba Junior Secondary School, Mushin; Immaculate Heart Senior High School, Maryland; and Unity Junior High School, Oshodi.