18 killed in Borno multiple blasts

18 killed in Borno multiple blasts

16th November 2017

From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than 18 people, including four suicide bombers, were killed in multiple explosions near Maiduguri, Borno capital, on Wednesday.

Four bombers infiltrated a remote community, Muna Gari, on  the outskirts of Maiduguri, on Wednesday, as some Muslim faithful were observing their sunset prayers . The bombers detonated explosives strapped on their bodies, killing themselves and 14 others.

Police spokesman, Borno Command, Victor Isuku, said the blasts occurred at about 6:15pm.

“The first explosion occurred at a prayer ground, while the other explosions occurred thereafter, all within the community. A total of eighteen persons including the four suicide bombers, died in the multiple explosions,” isuku said in a statement late Wednesday.

He also said 29 others persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the State Specialist Hospital for medical attention.

He said Police patrol and Explosives Ordinance Department (EOD) teams were “promptly mobilized” to the scene to sanitize and render the area safe.

The Muna area has experienced at least 12 bomb blasts by suspected Boko Haram this year.

Segun Adio

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

