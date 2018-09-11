$18.5b Abuja Centenary City to host ex-Presidents’ Library— 11th September 2018
Uche Usim, Abuja
As Nigerians await the commencement of construction works on the $18.5 billion Abuja Centenary City, a developer and stakeholder in the project, Alhaji Alhassan Dantata, on Tuesday, disclosed that a section of the 1,262 hectare smart city has been earmarked for former Nigerian Presidents to use for their libraries and archives.
Dantata, at a press briefing to announce the commencement of civil works, said all matters that hitherto stalled the project, like compensating host communities, had been substantially addressed.
He noted that the project was also slowed down by people who hurriedly pulled out their investments when there was a change of government (from Goodluck Jonathan to Muhammadu Buhari), as they feared there would be no continuity.
Dantata called on civil servants, workers and other Nigerians with legitimate source of livelihood to latch on the golden opportunity of owning luxury and affordable houses that will soon spring up at the city.
READ ALSO: Soot: Groups urge Int’l community for urgent intervention in Niger Delta
“This is a great thing. It is entirely private sector-driven and zero government funding. I am a developer and I have buhari towers that I will build for sale.
“There will be a distinct tower of 336ft in height to house every former President. “Each of them will have a floor to showcase their achievements. 10 floors have been earmarked for 5-star hotel and others for offices.
“The Centenary City project was initiated by Jonathan for 100 years celebration of Nigerian. It is a laudable socially, economically and financially viable project.
“It’ll create 250,000 daily jobs and house 140,000 residents.
“It boasts of 260 luxury villas, 256 apartment building, 13 waterfront retail areas, 139 office buildings, 313,697 square meter hotel suites and serviced apartments, 30 floors of luxury apartments, among other offerings. We’re building a fresh $50 million city gate”, Dantata explained.
He said it cost $30 million to design the smart city and was handled by the same company that designed Abuja itself.
Dantata continued, “We’ll have a safari park and other facilities to guarantee a mega tourism industry like an amusement park, polo field, international golf course, Formula 1 racing track and a robust IT zone like the Silicon valley.
“It’ll have 40 hotels, 1,200km road network and all that”, he said.
READ ALSO: Ember Months: Delta Police Command reels out crime control strategy
He also revealed that additional robust Environmental Impact Assessment was carried out around the area to ensure buildings are well designed and properly built to withstand tremors and other earth disturbances.
On affordability of the apartments, Dantata said workers can apply for housing mortgage loans.
“If you’re a senior civil servant for instance, you can take a second mortgage. We will build affordable flats.
“We’ve not arrived at true costs but we’re working around N15 million and not more than N20 million for a two-bedroom apartments.
“It will have modern amenities of course. We’re creating awareness and talking to service chiefs, top government officials etc to key into this project”, he added.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
I’ve nothing against Buhari to warrant police raid – Clark10th September 2018
-
Presidential panel recovers 19 vehicles from former NPopC commissioners7th September 2018
-
FG takes Executive Order V to Nigerians in U.S.7th September 2018
Latest
$18.5b Abuja Centenary City to host ex-Presidents’ Library— 11th September 2018
Uche Usim, Abuja As Nigerians await the commencement of construction works on the $18.5 billion Abuja Centenary City, a developer and stakeholder in the project, Alhaji Alhassan Dantata, on Tuesday, disclosed that a section of the 1,262 hectare smart city has been earmarked for former Nigerian Presidents to use for their libraries and archives. Dantata,…
-
Fuel scarcity looms as tanker drivers suspend loading of petroleum products— 11th September 2018
…Decries Navy harassment, extortion Adewale Sanyaolu Except urgent steps are taken, Nigerians may soon witness another round of fuel scarcity as the Petroleum Tankers Drivers (PTD) branch of NUPENG have suspended petroleum products loading across depots in Lagos. A visit by Daily Sun to major and independents marketers’ depot in Apapa, on Tuesday, revealed that…
-
2019: 16 aspirants pick APC guber Nomination Forms in Borno— 11th September 2018
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri No fewer than 16 aspirants, jostling for the governorship seat in Borno State, have purchased nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the gubernatorial primaries. The aspirants, the highest in the nearly two decades of return to civil rule in the state, picked their forms on the platform of the All…
-
2019: Weak, selfish politicians have exited APC – Buhari— 11th September 2018
…Accepts Expression of Interest, Nomination Form …3m Nigerians contributed – NCAN Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, described those who exited the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as ‘weak and selfish’, who could not align with the vision of his administration. The President stated this after he was handed the Expression of Interest…
-
NIB, Afreximbank seal €100m loan deal— 11th September 2018
The loan programme will allow NIB to support export projects that include service and equipment deliveries from the Nordic and Baltic countries. Uche Usim, Abuja A new opportunity to tackle the infrastructure deficit in Africa has opened as the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have signed a 10-year loan programme…
-
Entertainment
My grass to grace story – Tim Godfrey, gospel musician— 9th September 2018
Ayo Alonge With his regular display of uncommon stunts and effulgent acrobatics, Tim Godfrey remains a gospel singer everyone looks out for on stage. His performances are electrifying to say the least. Born and raised in Kaduna, the Abia State indigene hides nothing in this encounter, as he opens up on virtually all issues involving…
South-West Report
Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke— 10th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in order to impose him on the state. This was contained in a press statement signed…
-
Abuja Metro
Mother from hell: Kills, buries 7-month-old daughter— 5th September 2018
The police suspect that the mother might have killed the innocent child to get back at (the child’s) father who broke her heart after promising to marry her and ended up with another woman. Molly Kilete, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) played host to an unusual incident last week, when 24-year-old woman was…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
My grass to grace story – Tim Godfrey, gospel musician— 9th September 2018
Ayo Alonge With his regular display of uncommon stunts and effulgent acrobatics, Tim Godfrey remains a gospel singer everyone looks out for on stage. His performances are electrifying to say the least. Born and raised in Kaduna, the Abia State indigene hides nothing in this encounter, as he opens up on virtually all issues involving…
Literary Review
Chidi Kwubiri exploits in Accra— 7th September 2018
Gallery 1957 is based in Accra and is dedicated to contemporary art, with a curatorial focus on West Africa. The gallery presents a programme of exhibitions, installations and performances Olamide Babatunde SMO Contemporary Art, Nigeria, in collaboration with Gallery 1957, Ghana, recently exhibited Nigerian-based-German artist, Chidi Kwubiri’s solo exhibition entitled motionEmotion in Ghana. READ ALSO: Identity…
-
Lifeline
JDPC holds peace summit in Lagos— 6th September 2018
Jet Stanley Madu Recently, the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), an outstation of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Amukoko, Lagos, organised a one-day peace summit. The parish priest, Reverend Father Emmanuel S. Likoko, SPS, said the event was intended to get people of the community and its environs to better appreciate themselves. He said the…
Education Review
Readers Platform Congress urges government to encourage reading culture in Nigeria— 8th September 2018
GLORIA IKEGBULE ‘Knowledge is Power’ is a popular mantra among educators. Reading, it is believed plays a key role in the acquisition of knowledge and the dismissal of ignorance for progressive impact. It is against this background that the Readers Platform, conceived in October 2016, held her inaugural Readers Congress in Lagos. The visioner, Ojedele…
-
TSWeekend
How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria— 31st August 2018
Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25. Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was…
Opinion
Who is afraid of direct primaries?— 11th September 2018
You would think that Oshiomhole will be commended for his forthright decision on direct primaries. No. There are two major groups tackling Oshiomhole. Abba Adakole Our clever-by-half politicians have been all over the place of late. They have been defecting, re-defecting and un-defecting from one party to another. While some of them have tried to…
Columnists
-
Adeosun: A soft landing— 11th September 2018
Let me suggest a soft landing for her and the government. This is based on two extenuating factors. One, she was born, raised and educated abroad. Ray Ekpu I had written an article some weeks ago on the Kemi Adeosun matter, titled “Ungolden silence.” I had said in that piece that it was wrong for…
-
Uncertain political landscape— 11th September 2018
Long before INEC fires the starter’s gun, political candidates and their parties have started campaigning vigorously for public support. Levi Obijiofor Everywhere you go, everyone you speak with, there is growing uncertainty about the 2019 general election. The uneasiness is aggravated by fear of unprecedented violence. An unusually high level of interest shown by candidates…
-
Who’s afraid of restructuring?— 10th September 2018
No Nigerian who truly wants this country to be great and prosperous should be afraid of restructuring. It is about a country serving the interests of the majority Eric Osagie Restructuring has become a word to love or loathe, depending on which part of the divide you stand in the ongoing heated debate about our…
-
Wrong time to die— 10th September 2018
That word ‘wrong’ reminded me of similar ‘wrongs’… A few days back, my daughter overheard me lamenting that my mother-in-law died at a wrong time. Casmir Igbokwe First Bank sent me a miraculous credit alert penultimate Wednesday. It was N200,000. The value of the money may not be much. But in today’s Nigeria, every kobo…
-
“Bad stomach” – Irritable bowel syndrome— 9th September 2018
Periods of stress & emotional conflict can cause depression and anxiety, which ultimately exacerbate episodes of irritable bowel syndrome. Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo I received 4 calls from 4 different women, when I discussed Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD). Four of them used the same words “bad stomach”, to describe 4 very different symptoms, they were experiencing. Viz;-…
-
Time for a decency act— 9th September 2018
The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives must push for the enactment of the Decency Act in Nigeria. Ada Obaje On August 28, 2018, Mr. Ayodeji David Abejide, the Managing Director of GTBank Liberia, apparently in a fit of temper flung his calculator right in the face of…
-
Are you a giver or taker?— 9th September 2018
Make sure you’re a giver, and not a matcher – someone who remembers every little thing they gave and expects the equal amount in return… Njideka Nwapa-Ibuaka Dear Readers, some people live life being just on the take – looking at what they can get out of every situation. They’re also not interested in doing…
-
7 mistakes newly married couples should avoid— 9th September 2018
There are several common mistakes married couples make which ensure that their marriage gets off to a bad start. The good news is that these pitfalls can easily be avoided. Kate Halim The day you get married is the happiest day of your life. It’s the day you have spent the last few years dreaming…
-
Couples clinic: Are you a giver or taker?— 9th September 2018
NJIDEKA NWAPA-IBUAKA DEAR READERS, Some people live life being just on the take – looking at what they can get out of every situation. They’re also not interested in doing something unless they get something in return. In some way none of us will do anything unless we get something out of it but true…
-
I THOUGHT he prized genuineness above lipstick and high-heels— 9th September 2018
I thought Sotonye was done and dusted and he prized genuineness and thoughtfulness above lipstick and high-heels. Efe Anaughe What! Teju, here? My heart raced, pumping sporadically as I felt a shot of adrenaline go straight to my brain. Oh yes you got that right, I was having a panic attack. It was just two…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply