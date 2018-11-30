Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, has announced that one hundred and ninety four graduands bagged First Class honours.

Ozumba made the announcement in Nsukka on Friday during 48th convocation ceremony of UNN to confer first degrees, diplomas and certificates of University of Nigeria, he said that the 48 convocation will be his last time he will be addressing such audience as vice chancellor.

“Out of 11,681 graduating students, I announced to you that 174 bagged first class honours, 3,725 made second class upper division, 4,125 got second class lower class,1,306 made third class honours, 76 with Pass while 46 are given diplomas and 256 get the university unclassified Degrees.

“this 48 convocation is historic because it is the last time I will be addressing such an esteemed audience as the Vice-Chancellor of University of Nigeria at her convocation.

The VC who used the opportunity to highlight areas of progress made by his administration, said, “in my first presentation to you in 2015 at the 44th convocation, I promised , as a principal actor, to key into the culture of implementation of the philosophy of the Founding Fathers of the university by promoting reward and institutionalizing academic excellence.

“Completed projects and awaiting commissioning include UNESCO Category 11 Biotechnology Building (phase 1) at Nsukka Campus, Faculty of Social Sciences Building (phase 1) Nsukka campus, Arthur Mbanefo ICAN Lecture Theatre Enugu Campus, completed Hostel at the College of Medicine Ituku Ozalla among others.

Ozumba, however urged the graduands to always remember who they are despite the challenges they pass through on the compus.

” To our graduating students, I want to you to remember who you are despite the ugly experiences you may have had on campus in your search for the golden fleece. The university has trained, nourished and equipped you with the wherewithal to go into the world,” he said.

Mba Mary Amarachi of faculty of pharmaceutical science was announced as the best graduating student of the year.

In his address the Pro Chancellor university of Nigeria, Nsukka Chief Mike Olorunfemi said that the University celebrated another milestone in appreciation of academic excellence, contributions to research and learning, development of humanity and society among others.

The Pro Chancellor noted that despite the present economic difficulties in the country which destabilized individuals and institutions, the University still turned out impressive 11,681gradaunds.