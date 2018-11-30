NAN

Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, (UNN) says 174 graduates bagged first class honours in its 48th convocation.

Ozumba made the announcement in Nsukka on Friday during the convocation ceremony of the university for conferment of first degrees and diploma certificates.

He said that 174 bagged first class, 3725 made second class upper , 4123 made 2nd class lower, while 1306 went home with 3rd class and 76 managed pass.

” The university has trained, nourished and equipped you with the wherewithal to go into the world.

” Be the great lion and roar always as you go into the world,” he said.

The VC urged the new graduates to be good ambassadors of the university wherever they found themselves.

“I urge you to continue to uphold the motto of the University which is ‘To Restore The Dignity of Man’.

“Always be good ambassadors of your Alma mater wherever you find yourself.

“UNN will continue to keep and maintain dreams of founding fathers of the university which is to seek, teach and preserve, ” he said.

In a remark, the Chancellor of the University, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, said that UNN had remained a superlative breeder of dependable workforce to service the human resources needs of the global economy.

“Our graduates are quality assured to serve humanity as well as restore the dignity of man,” he said.

NAN reports that Amarachi Mbah, from Department of Pharmacy was named the best graduating student of the 2017/2018 academic session.

Mbah, in an interview with NAN, said she would forever remain grateful to God who made her the best among equals.

“Today is one of my happiest days in life,” she said.