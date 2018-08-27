– The Sun News
CHILDREN

17,000 displaced children abandoned in Plateau – Daika

— 27th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

A former Member of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Plateau State, Hon. Gorge Daika, said over 15, 000 traumatised and agonised school children, displaced by herdsmen, have been abandoned by the state and Federal Government without any form of education.

Daika noted that most school children were murdered in cold blood while those taking refuge at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps scattered across the state have continued to suffer humiliation and neglect from government.

Hon. Daika, who was nominated to represent the country at ECOWAS Parliament in 2007, disclosed this at the PDP Secretariat, in Jos, at the weekend, when he expressed his intention to contest the governorship election in the state.

According to Daika, “The APC government at the federal and state level has failed. Today we have about 15,000 school children at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps who have been denied access to education while several families are languishing in abject poverty.

“We must collectively work to stage out APC in Plateau to rebuild the devastated communities whose inhabitants were killed and chased out for the purpose of forceful occupation of the villages.

“I will provide basic need of life for the IDPs, the destitute and the entire people of Plateau without sentiment.”

Daika, who was former Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, said he would run an all-inclusive government where every community will be saddle with responsibility of protecting its people under the leadership of traditional and community leaders.

He continued, “I am determined to fix Plateau and restore its lost glory. The state has been divided along religious and tribal lines, coupled with the insecurity that has overwhelmed the people. My government will unify the state and bring back its lost glory.”

Daika also assured the people of the state that if given the made to govern it, he would only spend one tenure in office. He, however, said that if he was not considered for the ticket, he would whoever emerges PDP flag-bearer to kick APC out of office.”

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

